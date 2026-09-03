Las Vegas Stadium Authority unanimously approves funds for Raiders' Allegiant Stadium renovation project

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority on Wednesday unanimously approved the use of up to $75M from the Waterfall Residual Fund toward the Las Vegas Raiders' proposed renovation project at Allegiant Stadium, advancing plans to overhaul the venue's North Entry area.

The project, estimated to cost approximately $158 million, is aimed at improving one of the stadium's busiest access points and will address congestion challenges as the stadium continues to attract premier sporting events, entertainment productions and other major gatherings to Southern Nevada.

Raiders Owner Mark Davis said, "WE Are Grateful To The Las Vegas Stadium Authority For Its Partnership And Collaboration As We Continue Working Together To Ensure Allegiant Stadium Remains A World-Class Destination For Las Vegas And The Raider Nation For Years To Come."

The funding approved by the Stadium Authority does not involve a new tax or an additional allocation of general public dollars. Instead, the money will come from the Waterfall Residual Fund, a component of the stadium financing structure established under Senate Bill 1 that allows funds to be used for early stadium debt retirement, capital improvements to the stadium or infrastructure required on or around the stadium. The Raiders will fund the remaining project costs outside of the Waterfall Residual Fund.

"Today's vote represents another important investment in the future of Allegiant Stadium and our continued commitment to ensuring it remains the premier sports and entertainment venues in the world," said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan.

"From the beginning, the Raiders have been focused on delivering an exceptional experience for everyone who visits Allegiant Stadium, and that begins before fans walk through the gates. These improvements will enhance access to and from the stadium, improve traffic flow and rideshare operations, and ultimately create a better overall experience for our fans and the community."

Allegiant Stadium has established itself as a premier sports and entertainment destination, hosting Super Bowl LVIII, WrestleMania, international soccer, championship boxing and major concerts. Beyond hosting world-class sports and entertainment events, Allegiant Stadium serves as a community destination, having been a designated an Election Day voting site in 2024 and hosting events such as U.S. naturalization ceremonies and Nevada's high school football state championships.

"Allegiant Stadium is a critical community asset, and it is driving tourism right now, at this critical time for our industry," said Chief Executive Officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Steve Hill. "We all know that tourism drives the economy, not only of Las Vegas, but of all Nevada. Many cities are copying our model and building new stadiums, bringing new competition. Keeping Allegiant Stadium the #1 stadium in the country is a priority for all of us."

Over six years of operation, Allegiant Stadium has hosted 151 major ticketed events, welcomed more than 7 million attendees and totaled $10.6 billion in economic activity.

In that time frame, the North Entry has emerged as one of the stadium's busiest operational areas. A significant portion of visitors arriving at the stadium travel via Hacienda Bridge from the Las Vegas Strip, which can create bottlenecks during large-scale events.

The proposed redesign, led by architecture firm Grimshaw, includes pedestrian and event decks, a plaza and transportation enhancements.

A raised pedestrian deck extending from the West Hacienda Avenue overpass to the stadium's northern gate, creating a more direct connection between Allegiant Stadium and the Strip. The elevated walkway is intended to create a more seamless connection between the resort corridor and Allegiant Stadium while improving pedestrian movement before and after events.

Beneath the pedestrian deck will be transportation upgrades, including a dedicated pick-up and drop-off area aimed at improving vehicle circulation and providing easier access for visitors arriving at or departing from the stadium. Plans also anticipate a future station connecting to The Boring Company's tunnel network, which will provide another transportation option for event attendees.

Another key feature is a large canopy spanning the entry plaza. In addition to providing shade for guests waiting to enter the stadium, the structure is expected to function as a venue for smaller concerts, activations and other community programming.