Kirk Cousins named Raiders' starting quarterback

Kirk Cousins will be the Raiders' starting quarterback heading into Week 1 of the 2026 season.

The announcement came from Head Coach Klint Kubiak Wednesday morning after practice. He previously refrained from naming a starter throughout training camp, allowing the competition between Cousins, Aidan O'Connell and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to play itself out.

"He played really good football," Kubiak said. "I'm really happy with all three of our quarterbacks. Kirk's had a really good offseason, very good camp and he's earned it."

Gearing up for his 15th NFL season, Cousins has 167 starts under his belt with 44,700 passing yards, 298 passing touchdowns and 88 career wins.