Booster Clubs of the Raiders: A special community within Raider Nation

The group also organizes annual away trips — this year for the Sept. 27 Raiders game at New Orleans — and watch parties at established "Raiders bars."

Those gathering places include Las Vegas spots such as Raiders Tavern & Grill, Tailgater Tavern, Stage Door Casino and Tom's Watch Bar, and in the Bay Area at Rickey's, the reimagined locale from the venerable "Ricky's," continuing the Silver and Black ethos. All of these and others reinforce the same idea: bringing Raider Nation together in fellowship, pride and shared history.

The Raiders are lending support through official recognition, marketing and additional technical and operational assistance in a "shared commitment between the Raiders and the Steering Committee to activate, engage and grow our fan club community."

In creating a scalable partnership model for growing Raider Nation, a website – raiders.com/boosters – was created where fans can access comprehensive, one-stop information about how to join, start or locate a booster club in their area. The site also describes benefits for booster clubs, including social media opportunities and welcome kits once clubs are verified by the Steering Committee. The site breaks clubs into three tiers based on club size and history and lists Commitment to Excellence Award winners.

The Booster Clubs of the Raiders form a special community within Raider Nation. Please reach out to each individual booster club directly for more information regarding membership and club activities/events and to stay connected and show your Silver and Black pride wherever you are.

NOTE: While all fan clubs share a common love and passion for the Silver and Black, each Raiders booster club and the Steering Committee operate independently from the Las Vegas Raiders and have no official affiliation with the organization.