Booster Clubs of the Raiders: A special community within Raider Nation

Raider Nation is a uniquely passionate and loyal fan base that reflects the spirit of the Silver and Black. This global, multicultural, multigenerational community has long supported the Raiders and shared in the organization's proud history, including an American Football League title in 1967 and three World Championships of Professional Football with victories in Super Bowls XI, XV and XVIII.
That loyalty has long found one of its strongest expressions through Raiders booster clubs, which have helped preserve and strengthen the connection between the team and its fans through the franchise's relocations to Los Angeles, back to Oakland and to Las Vegas. The clubs have served as cultural ambassadors for the Silver and Black, rallying fans, coordinating travel, hosting watch parties, raising funds and connecting Raider Nation directly with the franchise.
The roots of that tradition trace to the 1960s, when the Raiders were still establishing themselves in the AFL and their identity was being forged under Al Davis, who joined the Raiders as head coach and general manager in 1963 and later became the Silver and Black's owner.
The origins of the organized booster club movement date to 1966, when the Oakland Raiders Booster Club was founded by Oakland Bank of Commerce loan officer Bill Gorman. Conrad Schuster served as the club's first president, with Bill Braaten serving as vice president. According to reports, Braaten was primarily assigned to coordinate Family Day at the Raiders' training camp in Santa Rosa, where fans were granted up-close interaction with Raiders players, coaches and staff.
According to the Oakland Tribune, additional communities formed collectives to support the Silver and Black. "Pro football fans in Hayward, Berkeley and Concord have expressed keen interest in forming their own community branch of the Raiders Booster Club," the article stated, adding that Raiders players including Jim Otto, Ben Davidson, Bill Budness, Clem Daniels and Tom Flores were involved in welcoming those interested groups.
The following year, coinciding with the Raiders capturing the AFL title, brought what became the inaugural presentation of the Gorman Award, named after the Oakland Booster Club founder, who died in 1966. The first recipient was Daryle Lamonica.
It is believed that Raiders Legend Clem Daniels, who starred for the Silver and Black from 1961-67, suggested that the award be presented to a Raider selected by his teammates who "best exemplifies the pride, poise and spirit of the Raiders," both on and off the field. The Gorman Award was renamed in 2002 as the Commitment to Excellence Award, explicitly tying it to the Silver and Black's familiar adage.
Raiders Alumnus Morris Bradshaw, who played for Oakland from 1974-81, rejoined the Silver and Black as an executive in the late 1980s as senior administrator. At the urging of Raiders Owner Al Davis, Bradshaw later began serving as a liaison to the booster clubs. The two-time Super Bowl champion was key in providing guidance, greater structure and continuity to the Silver and Black's relationship with the booster clubs, including attending many of their functions around the country and facilitating organizational involvement.
Bradshaw assisted in guiding the clubs to form a structured leadership group in which recognized clubs would have representation in a collective setting through what is now known as the Steering Committee for the Booster Clubs of the Raiders.
According to Steering Committee literature, "This year the Steering Committee celebrates 36 years of existence. The Committee was originally formed by members of booster clubs that were officially recognized by the Raiders. The purpose of the Committee is to support each official booster club, support the Raiders organization, provide guidance and criteria to those wishing to form new booster clubs and establish camaraderie, friendship and cooperation among the various clubs.
"Over the years, more than 100 booster clubs have formed to organize in their support for the Raiders. The Steering Committee has allowed booster club members from across the United States and abroad to come together, communicate and interact with each other.
"Although the Steering Committee and all associated booster clubs share a common love and passion for the Raiders, each booster club and the Steering Committee operate independently from the Raiders and have no official affiliation with the organization."
In the early 2000s, members of the booster clubs began assembling in formal fashion, with many setting aside their face paint and unique regalia in favor of tuxedos and gowns in what Bradshaw described as a "Raiders prom." A gala, hosted by the Steering Committee, was born and gave Raider Nation a chance to gather during the offseason and honor the team's Commitment to Excellence Award winner.
The special night annually welcomes the honorees and their families as well as members of the Raiders organization, including alumni, current players, executives and staff. The event has included live and silent auctions featuring such items as the winner's autographed jersey, shoes and gloves, training camp visits and valuable collector's pieces, with the goal of raising money for the winner's charity.
In March 2003, the first Commitment to Excellence Award dinner was held at the Oakland Hilton and honored 2002 award winner Tim Brown. According to the Steering Committee, Commitment to Excellence Award galas were held in Oakland from 2003 to 2020. With the Raiders' move to Southern Nevada and the pandemic, the dinner was put on hold and resumed in Las Vegas in 2025.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been voted by his teammates to receive the Commitment to Excellence Award for five straight years, tying him for second-most with Marcus Allen, one behind six-time winner Tim Brown.
The booster clubs have had the pleasure of celebrating with Crosby as he has attended the Commitment to Excellence Award dinner for the past two years. Proceeds from the past two galas, which totaled $100,000, were presented to the Raiders star to assist the philanthropic efforts of the Maxx Crosby Foundation, continuing a longstanding tradition of not only supporting the Raiders, but also joining the Silver and Black in contributing to community causes and worthwhile charitable activities.
The group also organizes annual away trips — this year for the Sept. 27 Raiders game at New Orleans — and watch parties at established "Raiders bars."
Those gathering places include Las Vegas spots such as Raiders Tavern & Grill, Tailgater Tavern, Stage Door Casino and Tom's Watch Bar, and in the Bay Area at Rickey's, the reimagined locale from the venerable "Ricky's," continuing the Silver and Black ethos. All of these and others reinforce the same idea: bringing Raider Nation together in fellowship, pride and shared history.
The Raiders are lending support through official recognition, marketing and additional technical and operational assistance in a "shared commitment between the Raiders and the Steering Committee to activate, engage and grow our fan club community."
In creating a scalable partnership model for growing Raider Nation, a website – raiders.com/boosters – was created where fans can access comprehensive, one-stop information about how to join, start or locate a booster club in their area. The site also describes benefits for booster clubs, including social media opportunities and welcome kits once clubs are verified by the Steering Committee. The site breaks clubs into three tiers based on club size and history and lists Commitment to Excellence Award winners.
The Booster Clubs of the Raiders form a special community within Raider Nation. Please reach out to each individual booster club directly for more information regarding membership and club activities/events and to stay connected and show your Silver and Black pride wherever you are.
NOTE: While all fan clubs share a common love and passion for the Silver and Black, each Raiders booster club and the Steering Committee operate independently from the Las Vegas Raiders and have no official affiliation with the organization.
Please contact the Steering Committee of the booster clubs at https://scbcr.org/ or each individual club for more information. For requests, email boosters@raiders.com.
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