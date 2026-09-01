Raiders claim CB Darrell Luter Jr.

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed CB Darrell Luter Jr. via waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, the club announced Tuesday.

The 6-0, 190-pound cornerback joins the Silver and Black for his fourth NFL season after spending the last three seasons (2023-25) with the San Francisco 49ers. He initially entered the league as a fifth-round pick (155th overall) by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft and has played in 27 games (three starts) over the last three seasons. He recorded 27 total tackles, one pass defensed, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over his time in San Francisco.

Last season, Luter Jr. played in all 17 games (three starts) and finished the season with a career high in tackles (22) and recorded his first tackle for loss. He also added six tackles and his first career fumble recovery on special teams. Luter Jr. was targeted 20 times in 2025 and allowed just 1.8 yards after catch per reception, the second-best mark among NFL defenders (min. 20 targets) – only behind Quinyon Mitchell (1.7).

A Hattiesburg, Miss., native, Luter Jr. began his college career at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss., where he played two seasons (2018-19) before transferring to South Alabama for his final three seasons (2020-22). He appeared in 36 games over his three years with the Jaguars and registered 86 tackles, 16 passes defensed, five interceptions and one forced fumble. In 2021, he earned first team All-Sun Belt honors and was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and Second-Team All-American by Pro Football Focus.