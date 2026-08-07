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Las Vegas Raiders, Clark County School District Police Department and local law enforcement partners urge drivers to prioritize safety in school zones

Aug 07, 2026 at 02:05 PM
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Raiders Communications
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LAS VEGAS (Aug. 7, 2026) – The Las Vegas Raiders, Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD), and local law enforcement agencies today joined together to remind Southern Nevada drivers of the critical role they play in keeping students, families and educators safe in and around school zones in advance of the 2026-27 school year set to begin Monday, August 10, 2026.

The partners gathered at the Intermountain Health Performance Center/Raiders Headquarters to reinforce the importance of slowing down, staying alert, following posted school-zone restrictions, and making safety a priority throughout the school year.

"Student safety is foundational to everything we do in the Clark County School District," said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of the Clark County School District. "As our students return to classrooms, we are asking every driver in our community to slow down, remain focused, and recognize that a few extra seconds of caution can make a tremendous difference. Keeping our students safe is a shared responsibility, as we work as a community to become the Destination District. We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies and community partners who are helping us deliver that message."

"School zones require everyone behind the wheel to be especially alert and aware of their surroundings," said Jeff Clark, Police Chief, Clark County School District Police Department. "We want drivers to remember that children may be walking, biking, or crossing streets near schools, and their actions can have a direct impact on student safety. Our goal is to educate, encourage responsible driving and work alongside our community partners to help ensure every student gets to and from school safely."

The Las Vegas Raiders are expanding their partnership with CCSD to support priorities identified in the district's strategic plan, including student outcomes, stronger school communities, and opportunities for young people to thrive.

"One of the things that guides the Raiders' community engagement is the belief that meaningful impact starts with listening and understanding the priorities of the communities we serve," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. "We want to be more than a community partner that provides programs. We want to be a strategic partner that helps achieve meaningful outcomes. Supporting school-zone traffic safety is an important part of creating an environment where students, families and educators can focus on what matters most – learning. The Raiders' commitment to Nevada extends far beyond game day. By working alongside CCSD and our law enforcement partners, we are helping build safer communities and creating opportunities that will benefit the next generation for years to come."

The event included participation from CCSD Board of School Trustees, CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert, CCSD Police Chief Jeff Clark, President of the Las Vegas Raiders Sandra Douglass Morgan, and representatives from Boulder City Police Department, HendersonPolice Department, Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada State Police and North Las Vegas Police Department.

As the school year begins, community partners encourage all Southern Nevada drivers to slow down, stay alert, and help make school zones safer for everyone.

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