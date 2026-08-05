 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Raiders sign TE Chris Myarick

Aug 05, 2026 at 01:55 PM
Author Image
Raiders Communications
Myarick_thumb_080526

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Chris Myarick, the club announced Wednesday.

Myarick joins the Silver and Black after spending the 2025 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He is entering his fourth NFL season after initially entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-5, 261-pound tight end has played in 27 games (11 starts) since entering the NFL, three games with the Dolphins in 2020 and 24 games across two seasons with the New York Giants (2021-22). He has recorded 10 receptions for 82 yards (8.2 avg.) and two touchdowns in his career.

The Philadelphia, Penn., native was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Temple, where he played in 43 games (25 starts) and finished with 23 receptions for 229 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived TE Zack Kuntz and S Tanner Wall.

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Raiders sign TE Zack Kuntz

In a corresponding move, the team has waived/injured RB Chris Collier.

news

Raiders sign 3 players, waive 3

The Raiders made a few roster moves before training camp gets underway.

news

Raiders sign first-round pick QB Fernando Mendoza

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback spent his final college season at Indiana (2025) after three years at California (2022-24), appearing in 36 career games with 35 starts and completing 691-of-1,008 passing attempts for 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jermod McCoy

McCoy played in 25 career games with 18 starts and totaled 75 tackles, 16 passes defensed and six interceptions during his collegiate career.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick DE Keyron Crawford

Over his college career, he played in 47 games and totaled 116 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and one interception.

news

Raiders sign WR Brandon Johnson, place WR Corey Rucker on Reserve/Injured list

Johnson joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos over the last four seasons.

news

Raiders sign DT Benito Jones

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived/injured DT Brodric Martin.

news

Raiders sign LB Cameron McGrone

In a corresponding move, the team waived WR Brenden Rice.

news

Raiders sign WR Jonathan Brady

In a corresponding move, the team placed WR Justin Shorter on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Raiders sign 4 players, waive 4

The Raiders made a few transactions Saturday.

news

Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents.

Latest Content

news

Raiders sign TE Chris Myarick

Aug 05, 2026

Additionally, the team waived TE Zack Kuntz and S Tanner Wall.

news

How receiver instincts are accelerating cornerback Hezekiah Masses' transition to the pros

Aug 05, 2026

A former high school wideout-turned-cornerback, Masses is leveraging ball skills, length and receiver instincts to open eyes in his first NFL camp.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Which 2025 draft pick could make a leap in their sophomore campaign?

Aug 05, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about some of the team's rising players through six practices of training camp.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 6

Aug 04, 2026

Check out photos from day 6 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Rookie receiver gaining traction

Aug 04, 2026

The offense turned things around Tuesday morning following a defensive-heavy practice yesterday.

news

'Rising tide raises all boats': How the Raiders' specialists are building real chemistry in camp

Aug 04, 2026

AJ Cole has taken it upon himself to help build chemistry within a brand-new special teams corps.

video

Nakobe Dean: 'I feel good, ready to go'

Aug 04, 2026

Linebacker Nakobe Dean discusses the defense, training camp and more.

news

Raiders 2026 Training Camp Updates: Stacking days

Aug 04, 2026

Check back here daily to catch up on the latest updates, storylines, transactions, videos and more out of Raiders training camp.

video

First day of pads with Tre Tucker and Quay Walker

Aug 03, 2026

Linebacker Quay Walker and wide receiver Tre Tucker join from Raiders 2026 Training Camp.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 5

Aug 03, 2026

Check out photos from day 5 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.

video

Click-clack | Raiders 2026 Training Camp Highlights

Aug 03, 2026

Watch highlights from the first padded practice of the Raiders 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/3: Intensity in the trenches heightens with pads on

Aug 03, 2026

Maxx Crosby, Tyler Linderbaum and Eric Stokes brought the physicality Monday morning.

View All
Advertising