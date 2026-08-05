Raiders sign TE Chris Myarick

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed TE Chris Myarick, the club announced Wednesday.

Myarick joins the Silver and Black after spending the 2025 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He is entering his fourth NFL season after initially entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins.

The 6-5, 261-pound tight end has played in 27 games (11 starts) since entering the NFL, three games with the Dolphins in 2020 and 24 games across two seasons with the New York Giants (2021-22). He has recorded 10 receptions for 82 yards (8.2 avg.) and two touchdowns in his career.

The Philadelphia, Penn., native was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and two-year starter at Temple, where he played in 43 games (25 starts) and finished with 23 receptions for 229 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown.