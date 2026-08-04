Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Rookie receiver gaining traction

Rest of receiving corps steps up

Along with Benson, a few other receivers that stood out Tuesday were Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and rookie UDFA Chase Roberts.

It felt like a complete 180 from Monday's practice in which the secondary got the best of their matchups consistently.

During Tuesday's red-zone period, Nailor caught a touchdown from his former Minnesota Vikings teammate Kirk Cousins.

Bech also made a few catches in team period, however his most impressive rep came in 1-on-1 period against Hezekiah Masses. Bech slid past the cornerback on a go-route. Mendoza launching the ball up for a tightly contested touchdown grab. Good coverage from Masses, an even better snag from Bech.

"Each day you come in here with the growth to get better," Bech said after practice. "It doesn't matter if you have a great day, if you have an OK day, whatever it may be – just each and every day, you just got to come in here, put your head down and be able to go to work."

Lastly, Roberts made an impression with his limited reps near the end of practice. The former BYU receiver caught a touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to end team period.