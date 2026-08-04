Training Camp Notebook 8/4: Rookie receiver gaining traction

Here's a few notes and quotes from the Las Vegas Raiders' sixth training camp practice.
The emergence of a sixth-round receiver
Malik Benson has been quite the development in training camp.
The sixth-round pick is getting reps at slot receiver as well as on kick and punt return. He's impressed on special teams, not particularly shocking since he averaged nearly 18 yards per punt return in 2025 at Oregon.
What's been more surprising is him being ahead of the rookie learning curve up to this point on offense. While his speed was heralded coming out of the draft, his release and route running have seemed refined for this stage in his career. He's become a comfortable target in the middle of the field for both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.
Yet according to wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, Benson's success so far was anticipated. In fact, he labeled the No. 195 overall pick "a steal."
"It doesn't always have to show up in college," Azzanni said. "Sometimes you just run real fast which is what he can do. And all the nuances in the game, that's our job to teach him. He's worked at it. He's got a long way to go, but I'm pleased with where he's at because I knew he had the skillset to do it. Now he's just got to be more consistent in doing it."
Rest of receiving corps steps up
Along with Benson, a few other receivers that stood out Tuesday were Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and rookie UDFA Chase Roberts.
It felt like a complete 180 from Monday's practice in which the secondary got the best of their matchups consistently.
During Tuesday's red-zone period, Nailor caught a touchdown from his former Minnesota Vikings teammate Kirk Cousins.
Bech also made a few catches in team period, however his most impressive rep came in 1-on-1 period against Hezekiah Masses. Bech slid past the cornerback on a go-route. Mendoza launching the ball up for a tightly contested touchdown grab. Good coverage from Masses, an even better snag from Bech.
"Each day you come in here with the growth to get better," Bech said after practice. "It doesn't matter if you have a great day, if you have an OK day, whatever it may be – just each and every day, you just got to come in here, put your head down and be able to go to work."
Lastly, Roberts made an impression with his limited reps near the end of practice. The former BYU receiver caught a touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to end team period.
"Chase is coming along," Azzanni said. "The speed of the game is the one thing Chase is trying to catch up to. ... He came from an offense where it's kind of feel and get open. So this is a bit of a learning curve for him to just get in his spots real fast. ... He's another great kid, just pleased with where he's at mentally."
Second-year tackle on the scene
A number that continues to pop up watching practice? No. 97
Second-year defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway has earned an uptick in reps. Playing alongside the likes of Maxx Crosby, Jonah Laulu and Kwity Paye, he's been taking his game to the next level. Not only does his physicality stand out at the line of scrimmage, but so do the fluidity of his movements for someone standing at 6-foot-2, 284 pounds.
"Don't be surprised when you hear Tonka's name a lot this season," Jonah Laulu said Monday after practice. "I mean, I've known since he came that he had some juice to him, and I always told him he was a baller. I already knew he was baller, everybody knew that. ... Tonka, he's just really smooth with his pass rush and even in the run. He doesn't weigh that much, you would think he weighs more than he does just how good and strong his hands are in the run as well as in the pass. Don't be surprised when you see Tonka out there making plays."
"He's been balling," Kwity Paye said. "He's been playing great ball and if you ask anyone on the defense they'll say the same thing. Tonka, he put in a lot of work this offseason."
2026 Open Practice
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A look at the defensive line
Aside from Hemingway, rookie Keyron Crawford is putting his best foot forward in the trenches. He had a few impressive wins in 1-on-1 period and made a few plays in the run game during team period.
Paye has also caught my eye. The defensive end has been placed in various roles in the front seven and is adapting to becoming a chess piece in similar fashion to linebacker Quay Walker.
"I think we've been playing good ball," Paye said of the defense. "Coming out fast, playing real physical and guys are just learning the defense more and more [and] just getting comfortable."
Check out photos from day 6 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.