Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents, the club announced Thursday.
|Player
|Position
|College
|Jacob Clark
|QB
|Missouri State
|Tyler Duzansky
|LS
|Penn State
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|Indiana
|Isaiah Jatta
|T
|BYU
|Devin Lafayette
|S
|Troy
|Matt Lauter
|TE
|Boise State
|Kansei Matsuzawa
|K
|Hawaii
|Caleb Offord
|CB
|Kennesaw State
|Justin Pickett
|G
|Duke
|Chase Roberts
|WR
|BYU
|Corey Rucker
|WR
|Arkansas State
|Cian Slone
|DE
|NC State
|Gary Smith III
|DT
|UCLA
|Xavian Sorey Jr.
|LB
|Arkansas
|Chris Thomas
|LB
|Maine
|Tanner Wall
|S
|BYU
|E.J. Williams Jr.
|WR
|Indiana
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