Raiders sign third-round pick G Trey Zuhn III

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick (91st overall) G Trey Zuhn III, the club announced Thursday.
Zuhn III, a 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman, played five seasons (2021-25) at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career.
In 2025, he earned All-SEC First Team honors and was co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (Top SEC O-Lineman) after starting all 13 games, including 11 starts at left tackle and two starts at center.
A native of Fort Collins, Colo., Zuhn attended Fossil Ridge High School, where he was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, Rivals.com and ESPN.com.
With the 91st overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected guard Trey Zuhn III.