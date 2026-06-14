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Raiders mourn the passing of Aldon Smith

Jun 13, 2026 at 05:03 PM

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Aldon Smith, who passed away at the age of 36. Aldon played nine games for the Raiders in 2015 as part of a career in which he posted a remarkable 52.5 sacks in six active seasons. Aldon proudly wore the Silver and Black, was respected by his teammates and will be missed dearly. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Aldon's family at this time.

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