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Raiders sign WR Brandon Johnson, place WR Corey Rucker on Reserve/Injured list

Jun 10, 2026 at 01:15 PM
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent WR Brandon Johnson, the club announced Wednesday.

Johnson joins the Silver and Black after spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2024, 2025-26), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025) and Denver Broncos (2022-2024) over the last four seasons. Johnson has played in 23 career games (three starts) and has recorded 26 receptions for 335 yards (12.9 avg.) and five touchdowns.

Johnson initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and played seven games (one start) as a rookie, pulling in six catches for 42 yards (7.0 avg.) and one touchdown. In his second season in Denver, Johnson played in 13 games (two starts) and recorded single-season career highs in every category, posting 19 catches for 284 yards (14.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 14.9 yards per reception average ranked 29th in the NFL – second among undrafted players.

After being waived at final roster reduction in 2024, Johnson was signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad where he was elevated for three games and recorded one reception for nine yards. After signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers in 2025 and spending the offseason and training camp in Pittsburgh, Johnson did not make the Steelers 53-man roster, but spent time on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos during the 2025 season.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed WR Corey Rucker on the Reserve/Injured list.

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