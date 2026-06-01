Raiders announce promotions for Player Personnel Staff

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders today announced the following promotions for player personnel staff:

Ben Chester – Director, Pro Scouting

– Director, Pro Scouting Kunal Singh – Director, Football Strategy

– Director, Football Strategy Patrick Parrilli – Pro/College Scout

– Pro/College Scout Jonah Lubin – Football Data Scientist

"I'm proud to recognize these well-earned promotions for a group of talented individuals who have contributed greatly to the organization," said Raiders General Manager John Spytek. "Their hard work, professionalism, and commitment to the team have been extremely impactful and we look forward to their contributions moving forward."

Chester was promoted from assistant director of pro scouting to Director, Pro Scouting as he enters his 13th season with the Raiders. Chester is responsible for evaluating both professional and college players, advancing scouting of upcoming opponents, directing in-season tryouts, assisting in setting the free agency board, and attending college pro days. Prior to his time with the Silver and Black, Chester was a defensive graduate assistant for the UW-Stevens Point football team and a football operations assistant/pro liaison at UW-Oshkosh.

Singh was elevated from senior manager of football strategy to Director, Football Strategy. Singh enters his second season with the Raiders after previously spending two seasons as a Football Data Scientist with the Denver Broncos and one season with the Milwaukee Brewers. Singh earned his degree in Data Analytics and Applied Statistics from the University of Michigan, where he also served as a data analyst for the Michigan Men's Basketball team. In his current role, he develops machine learning models and infrastructure to evaluate pro and college players and supports the front office with advance scouting and game management strategy.

Parrilli was named a Pro/College Scout after being elevated from player personnel assistant. He enters his third season with the Silver and Black after four seasons as the offensive analyst at Wake Forest. In addition, he spent four seasons at Eastern Kentucky University in a variety of roles, including running backs coach and quarterbacks coach. His responsibilities include professional and college player evaluations and opponent scouting/advances.