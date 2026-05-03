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Raiders sign 4 players, waive 4

May 02, 2026 at 07:25 PM
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Raiders Communications
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Saturday.

SIGNED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

PlayerPositionCollege
Devyn PerkinsSUtah Tech
Niklas HenningTQueens (Canada)
Patrick GurdTECincinnati
Kamar MissouriTUTSA

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

PlayerPositionCollege
Charles SnowdenDEVirginia
McClendon CurtisGTennessee-Chattanooga
Matt LauterTEBoise State
Layden RobinsonGTexas A&M
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