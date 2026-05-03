Raiders sign 4 players, waive 4

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following transactions, the club announced Saturday.
SIGNED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|College
|Devyn Perkins
|S
|Utah Tech
|Niklas Henning
|T
|Queens (Canada)
|Patrick Gurd
|TE
|Cincinnati
|Kamar Missouri
|T
|UTSA
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|College
|Charles Snowden
|DE
|Virginia
|McClendon Curtis
|G
|Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Matt Lauter
|TE
|Boise State
|Layden Robinson
|G
|Texas A&M
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