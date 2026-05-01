 Skip to main content
Advertising

Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr.'s ambitions come with no ceiling

May 01, 2026 at 03:56 PM
Author Image
Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Mike Washington Jr. has goals.

BIG goals.

And the Raiders' fourth-round draft pick doesn't really care if you think he's aiming too high. After all, this is a well-traveled running back whose college career took him from Buffalo to New Mexico State to Arkansas to the NFL and Las Vegas so confidence and, yes, discipline have played major roles in his journey.

When he said in the afterglow of the Raiders using the No. 122 overall draft choice on him that he was "looking to be a legend [and] I'm going to be a legend," it deserved a follow up. As in, what, exactly, did he mean by that?

"It means I'm gonna do everything that I say," Washington told me without flinching on the most recent episode of Upon Further Review. "I'm looking to put on a Gold Jacket, you know? And I know it's big words, but I have high expectations of myself and I've always been that way.

"Some people may hear this and they laugh, but people have been laughing at me my whole life. So I always use that as a chip on my shoulder just to prove everybody wrong. So that's what I mean by that – I have super high expectations of myself and I will exceed those."

Related Links

There's no laughing in this corner. After all, you have to be sure of yourself to make it in the NFL, let alone life. And discipline, as noted before, has set him on that path.

Consider: Washington's father is a major crimes investigator for the Utica (N.Y.) Police Department, his mother is the founder and executive director of the Patty-Roy Foundation, a nonprofit to help the homeless, and his older brother is a former Marine and bodybuilder who is now a police officer in Dallas.

"It was instilled in me since Day 1," Washington said.

"Now, that's kind of just what I implement into my game, into my routines, just being disciplined. And not motivated. Because being motivated is an emotion, it comes and goes. But discipline is something you do whether you're sad, happy, tired. It has nothing to do with motivation. [Discipline] is doing it on a day-to-day basis, no matter how you feel."

And those are things Washington can control.

What he was "blessed" with is size (6-foot-2, 228 pounds), speed (4.33 in the 40) and agility (a 39-inch vertical).

Washington smiled.

"With the genetics thing, I mean, it's talent," he said, "but it's hard work at the same time. I've been gifted with genetics and being able to have this talent, but my hard work has met my talent. So now, I'm able to excel at whatever I really put my mind to."

Touché.

All of which begs the ultimate X's and O's question on Day 1 of rookie minicamp - how does Washington, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry in rushing for 1,070 yards and 8eight touchdowns last fall, fit in a backfield already boasting last year's No. 6 overall draft pick in Ashton Jeanty, who was a 25-yard pickup away from a 1,000-yard rookie season?

Think of last year's Super Bowl champions and remember who called plays for the Seahawks with a pair of productive backs. Yeah, that was new Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, then Seattle's offensive coordinator, who worked with new Raiders OC Andrew Janocko, then Seattle's QB coach.

"Yeah, I mean, we were excited to get him, for sure," Raiders director of college scouting Brandon Yeargan said of Washington. "Super productive, high character.

"We feel like he's a really good fit for Coach Kubiak and Andrew's scheme in the wide-zone system. So, pretty fired about him, and the person he is too."

In Kubiak's two-headed rushing attack, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,027 yards and five TDs and won Super Bowl MVP honors while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 scores.

So THAT's how Washington, who told me he is most comfortable running in "any type of gap scheme and zone schemes," fits with the Raiders.

In fact, former Raiders linebacker-turned-Raiders radio analyst Kirk Morrison already has a nickname for the duo of Jeanty and Washington – the Silver Surfer and Black Lightning.

Washington smiled. Again.

"Really, honestly, just complement him," Washington said of joining Jeanty. "Then being a sponge. Being a sponge will be my biggest asset because I'm a huge sponge and I like to learn from everybody."

On every stop.

But especially on that initial jaunt from Buffalo to Las Cruces, N.M., where his eyes spied something different.

"Never seen a mountain a day in my life," he said. "First time going out there, seeing mountains, seeing the tumbleweeds, I was just like, 'Whoa, am I in a cartoon or something?'

"It was wild, but it was a huge culture shock going out there. Super hot, too."

Hot? Well, then, welcome to Las Vegas, city of immeasurable goals.

Photos: 2026 Rookie Minicamp | Day 1

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the first day of 2026 Rookie Minicamp.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and Head Coach Klint Kubiak at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Sloane (48) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Sloane (48) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Lauter (45) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Lauter (45) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
62 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
63 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
64 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
65 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
66 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
67 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
68 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
69 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
70 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders safety Davin Lafayette (40) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
72 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
73 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
78 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Lauter (45) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
79 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Lauter (45) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
80 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
81 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
82 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
83 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
84 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
85 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
86 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
87 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
88 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
89 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
90 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
91 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
92 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
93 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
94 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
95 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
96 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
97 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
98 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 102

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan at day one of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Brandon Cleveland

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle spent all four seasons at North Carolina State and played in 45 career games, finishing with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

news

Los Raiders firman al tackle defensivo Brandon Cleveland, elegido en la séptima ronda

Cleveland jugó todos los partidos con los Wolfpack durante sus últimas tres temporadas, incluidos 13 partidos (12 como titular) en 2025, con un total de 36 tacleadas (12 en solitario), siete tacleadas para pérdida de yardas y 2.0 capturas.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick G Trey Zuhn III

Zuhn III, a 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman, played five seasons (2021-25) at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: 2026 Rookie Minicamp | Day 1

May 01, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view photos from the first day of 2026 Rookie Minicamp.

news

Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr.'s ambitions come with no ceiling

May 01, 2026

"I have super high expectations of myself and I will exceed those," the Raiders' fourth-round pick said.

audio

Mike Washington Jr. won't be outworked

May 01, 2026

Paul Gutierrez is joined by running back Mike Washington Jr. to discuss becoming a Raider, his mindset, rookie minicamp and more. Then, Kirk Morrison breaks down the Raiders' 2026 draft class.

gallery

Photos: 2026 rookie class arrives at Raiders HQ

May 01, 2026

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders' 2026 rookie class arrives for minicamp.

news

Raiders sign 17 undrafted free agents

Apr 30, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following undrafted free agents.

video

The Call: Jermod McCoy gets his draft call

Apr 30, 2026

Watch as General Manager John Spytek, Head Coach Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard call Jermod McCoy to let him know he will be a Las Vegas Raider.

news

Raiders sign seventh-round pick DT Brandon Cleveland

Apr 30, 2026

The 6-4, 315-pound defensive tackle spent all four seasons at North Carolina State and played in 45 career games, finishing with 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

news

Raiders sign third-round pick G Trey Zuhn III

Apr 30, 2026

Zuhn III, a 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman, played five seasons (2021-25) at Texas A&M, seeing action in 54 games with 50 starts over his collegiate career.

news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick RB Mike Washington Jr.

Apr 30, 2026

Washington Jr., a 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back, played his final college season at Arkansas (2025) after one season at New Mexico State (2024) and three years at Buffalo (2021-23).

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick CB Hezekiah Masses

Apr 30, 2026

The 6-1, 185-pound cornerback played three seasons at Florida International (2022-24), before transferring to California for his senior season (2025).

news

Raiders sign sixth-round pick WR Malik Benson

Apr 30, 2026

The 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver played in 41 career games over his final three seasons and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards (14.7 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns.

news

Raiders sign fifth-round pick S Dalton Johnson

Apr 30, 2026

Johnson played five seasons at Arizona, appearing in 50 games and tallying 286 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

View All
Advertising