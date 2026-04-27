Rhett Lewis: Analyzing the Raiders' 2026 draft class

At long last, the fall for Jermod McCoy comes to an end in Las Vegas after GM John Spytek traded up one spot to ensure the selection of McCoy with the first pick of the fourth round. McCoy was arguably the best corner in college football in 2024, but an ACL tear in January kept him out the entire 2025 season and concerns over his knee are what precipitated his slide in the draft. However, the injury concerns are not directly related to the ACL recovery, but instead due to a cartilage issue that could require an additional complex surgery to replace a bone plug used as the repair mechanism. There are zero concerns, though, over the play of McCoy, which had him in the top 10 conversation in this draft. This represents a tremendous value for the Raiders - one well worth the risk at this point in the draft.