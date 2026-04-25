Raiders select Brandon Cleveland with the No. 229 overall pick

The Raiders selected defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland with the No. 229 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Tampa, Florida native spent four seasons at North Carolina State, where he appeared in 45 games for the Wolfpack. In that span, he recorded 107 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks.
He's cousins with former NFL receiver Tyrie Cleveland, who played three seasons for the Denver Broncos.
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With the 229th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland.