Raiders select WR Malik Benson with the No. 195 overall pick

The Kansas native played receiver, cornerback and kick returner in high school before committing to Hutchinson Community College. He continued to excel in his home state recording a record 2,152 receiving yards over two seasons, ranking second in school history with 21 receiving touchdowns.

The No. 1 JUCO prospect in the nation transferred to Alabama and later Florida State, compiling 473 yards on 38 receptions in those two seasons. He used his graduate transfer to head to Oregon, amassing 716 yards on a career-high 43 receptions with six touchdowns in 2025. He also provides special teams value, averaging nearly 18 yards per punt return at Oregon with an 85-yard punt return touchdown in a win over USC.