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Notes and quotes from Day 1 of Raiders' 2026 minicamp

Jun 09, 2026 at 02:11 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders moved into the next portion of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp getting underway Tuesday.

Here are three takeaways from the first day of practice.

Big day for No. 4

The biggest playmaker of the day was seemingly receiver Shedrick Jackson.

In team period and 7-on-7, he recorded at least five receptions, including a long touchdown grab from Kirk Cousins. What made Jackson's showing impressive was his versatility as he made plays at outside receiver and in the slot. While he's shown flashes at times throughout OTAs, Tuesday morning felt more like a standout practice.

Jackson, who is notably Raiders legend Bo Jackson's great nephew, caught his first career touchdown in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos last season.

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Growing secondary

Youth and athleticism are taking forefront in the Raiders secondary.

Rookie defensive backs got quite a bit of action, which included cornerback Hezekiah Masses and safeties Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson. Masses has been tested on the outside by the likes of Tre Tucker, Dareke Young and Phillip Dorsett II since the start of OTAs. The fifth-round pick from California was named First-Team All-ACC in 2025 and his 13 pass deflections were tied for second most in the nation.

Along with the three rookies, second-year cornerback Darien Porter received a lot of reps Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-4 former receiver is looking to build upon a rookie season in which he started 10 games with three pass deflections.

Mendoza making moves

Slowly but surely, Fernando Mendoza is coming along.

The Raiders coaching staff has been easing the No. 1 pick into the mix, with veterans Cousins and Aidan O'Connell seeing the majority of reps. Mendoza had a pretty clean day of practice and made some big time throws to the likes of Jackson and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

A noticeable area of improvement from rookie minicamp to now is Mendoza's footwork and mechanics. He's been getting a lot more action directly under center in practice, something he rarely did in college.

"I think Fernando has done a phenomenal job playing under center," assistant head coach Mike McCoy said post-practice, "and the great thing is, is that he's got a ton of work of doing it since we got here. ... There's a system that's in place, and Coach [Klint Kubiak] and the rest of the staff, we're installing a system for the long haul. And so, this is what we're going to run, this is how we're going to do it. ... But he's done an outstanding job with it."

"I feel confident that I'm able to see the field well," Mendoza said, "and that my growing pains are coming from, 'Hey, I've got to time up my footwork a little better with the routes,' and intricacies here and there, and I'm really working hard with coaching staff who's pushing me and have done a phenomenal job of relaying and communicating the information needed. It's up to me to take full advantage of that, and I feel like I've been growing every day from the first day of OTAs, then today in minicamp, I feel like I'm leaps and bounds ahead of where I was."

Photos: 2026 Minicamp | Day 1

Get an inside look at the Silver and Black's first day of mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view from the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A view from the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) and Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
99 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
100 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
101 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams and linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
102 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
103 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
104 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
105 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
106 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
107 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
108 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
109 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
110 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
111 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
112 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
113 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
114 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
115 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
116 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
117 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
118 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
119 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
120 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and safety Treydan Stukes (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
121 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) and safety Treydan Stukes (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
122 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
123 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
124 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
125 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
126 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
127 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
128 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
129 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
130 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
131 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
132 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
133 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) and defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
134 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
135 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
136 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
137 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
138 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
139 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
140 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
141 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
142 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
143 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
144 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
145 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
146 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
147 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
148 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
149 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jonathan Brady (83) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
150 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
151 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
152 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
153 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
154 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
155 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
156 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
157 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
158 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
159 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
160 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
161 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
162 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
163 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
164 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devin Lafayette (40) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
165 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
166 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
167 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
168 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
169 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
170 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
171 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
172 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
173 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
174 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
175 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
176 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
177 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
178 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
179 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
180 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
181 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
182 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
183 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
184 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
185 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
186 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
187 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (33) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
188 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
189 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
190 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
191 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
192 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
193 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
194 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
195 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
196 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
197 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
198 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
199 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) and linebackers coach Ronell Williams on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
200 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
201 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
202 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
203 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
204 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
205 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
206 / 222

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Corey Rucker (82) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Cristina Stefanizzi/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tanner Wall (41) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The Las Vegas Raiders safeties huddle on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for mandatory minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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