2026 Position Breakdown: Competition and athleticism take center stage among defensive backs

Who's returning

A big order of business was re-signing Eric Stokes following his resurgent 2025 season.

The former first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers was hindered by various injuries during his four season there. After signing with the Silver and Black in 2025, he stayed healthy to start 16 games and progressed into the team's CB1, recorded three tackles for loss, five pass deflections and a 56.7 completion percentage in coverage.

"Those young guys are hungry, the vets are out there hungry, and Stokes is doing a great job of leading them," Leonard said. "I'm counting on his leadership and he's doing a great job with that."

Also returning is starting safety tandem Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Both regarded for their physical play style and ability to get downhill, they combined for 121 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and six pass deflections. Chinn added two forced fumbles while Pola-Mao contributed with two interceptions.

Young players such as Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson and Greedy Vance earned reps in the later stretch of the 2025 season and all have the opportunity to step up this year. Porter, a 2025 third-round pick from Iowa State, recorded three pass deflections and 12 solo tackles in the last five games of his rookie year.