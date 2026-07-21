2026 Position Breakdown: Competition and athleticism take center stage among defensive backs

Raiders.com is rolling out its annual position breakdown series, previewing every position group in the lead up to training camp. Next up is the secondary.
What's new
Efforts to strengthen the Raiders defense was jumpstarted by trading for Taron Johnson in March.
A 2023 Second-Team All-Pro, Johnson spent eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills where he emerged as one of top nickel cornerbacks in the league. He's totaled six interceptions, eight sacks and 48 pass deflections in his career. He's also built a reputation as a sure-fire tackler, with a four percent missed tackle percentage since 2022.
Alongside Johnson, the team heavily invested in their secondary through the draft, starting with former Arizona Wildcats safety tandem Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson. The second- and fifth-round picks combined for 12 interceptions and 39 pass deflections in their collegiate careers.
"Once you can build that trust on and off the field and just believe in each other ... it really just made the bond real easy," Dalton Johnson said on his relationship with Stukes. "It's like we're [the] back of our hands to each other now. He knows where I'm going and he knows where I'm going."
Two more cornerbacks were drafted on Day 3, trading up in the fourth round to select Jermod McCoy at No. 101 and picking up Hezekiah Masses a round later at No. 175. McCoy was initially regarded as a first-round talent, but injury concerns derailed his stock. His sophomore season at Tennessee, he complied four interceptions and nine pass deflections with a 50 percent completion percentage allowed in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.
"He's explosive," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said. "It will take some time, but he jumps out when he does individual with how explosive he is, and you see the talent."
Masses, who transferred from FIU to California his senior season, recorded five interceptions and 13 pass deflections in 2025 and was named First-Team All-ACC with the Golden Bears.
"[Y]oung guys like Zeke [Hezekiah Masses] have had some good springs," Head Coach Klint Kubiak said. "I'm happy with his work ethic, again, just like everybody else on the roster. What is he going to do when the pads come on?"
Also acquired were UDFA signings Devin Lafayette from Troy, Devyn Perkins, a Las Vegas native who played for Utah Tech, Caleb Offord from Kennesaw State and Tanner Wall from BYU.
Who's returning
A big order of business was re-signing Eric Stokes following his resurgent 2025 season.
The former first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers was hindered by various injuries during his four season there. After signing with the Silver and Black in 2025, he stayed healthy to start 16 games and progressed into the team's CB1, recorded three tackles for loss, five pass deflections and a 56.7 completion percentage in coverage.
"Those young guys are hungry, the vets are out there hungry, and Stokes is doing a great job of leading them," Leonard said. "I'm counting on his leadership and he's doing a great job with that."
Also returning is starting safety tandem Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Both regarded for their physical play style and ability to get downhill, they combined for 121 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and six pass deflections. Chinn added two forced fumbles while Pola-Mao contributed with two interceptions.
Young players such as Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson and Greedy Vance earned reps in the later stretch of the 2025 season and all have the opportunity to step up this year. Porter, a 2025 third-round pick from Iowa State, recorded three pass deflections and 12 solo tackles in the last five games of his rookie year.
Cornerback Chigozie Anusiem and safety Tristin McCollum are also back. Both had elevated roles on special teams throughout the course of 2025.
Keep an eye out for...
While there's bound to be growing pains among a young unit, the amount of potential in the secondary seems promising.
With veterans such as Stokes, Chinn and Taron Johnson leading the way, they have the ability to mentor and help develop the likes of Stukes, McCoy and Porter at a fast pace. There's no denying there will be a high level of competition among the cornerbacks and safeties for starting roles and playing time.
"The back end is extremely competitive," Leonard said. "It's day-to-day. ... But I mean, that's what it's about. You're going to get everybody's best on a day-to-day basis, and we're going to play the best 11."
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs heading into 2026 Training Camp.