2026 Position Breakdown: Youth and speed serve as main themes for wide receiver room

Who's returning

For the first time in his NFL career, Tre Tucker finds himself as the veteran leader of the Raiders receiver room.

Tucker established himself as the team's top receiving option in 2025. With injuries limiting tight end Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers traded to the Jaguars midseason, Tucker led the team in receiving yards (696) while also grabbing a career-high five touchdowns.

"Whether you say you're receiver 1, 2, 3, 8, whatever. Like the number to me, that doesn't really matter," Tucker said during OTAs. "You go out there and I'm expecting to make plays against whoever's guarding me, that's just the mentality of it. So, I would say it's just a game, just go out there and put your best foot forward."

Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are both looking to grow in their sophomore campaigns. Despite earning prominent roles in the offense last training camp, rookie pains and team challenges arose. Bech seemed to be more comfortable within the offense late in the season as he totaled 12 catches for 132 yards in his last five games.

"Both of those guys have been fantastic," Tucker said. "We're counting on both of those guys and they know that. I'm just very impressed because I know when I was a rookie, and coming into year two, it feels a whole lot different. So, we're going to continue to keep pushing those guys, and they're going to keep pushing themselves, and we'll see where that goes."