Game Recap: Raiders offense starts strong and rookies shine against Arizona Cardinals

NFL preseason is the time for players to live and learn, something we witnessed the Las Vegas Raiders do in real-time in a 27-14 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.
The veteran nucleus of the Silver and Black had a strong showing in the first drive, stringing plays together to start the game.
Kirk Cousins went 5-of-6 for 50 yards, connecting on passes to Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer and Jack Bech. With the veteran quarterback being so accurate, his offensive line deserves credit. Cousins was untouched in the pocket, while Ashton Jeanty averaged short of six yards a carry.
The drive ended with a 13-yard grab-and-go to the end zone for Mayer.
The biggest takeaway from the touchdown – the playcalling. Even in the preseason with a condensed play sheet, Klint Kubiak gave a glimpse of what's to come with a variety of personnel packages and pre-snap motion.
"Really happy with what the offense did in that first drive, Kirk leading us down the field," Kubiak said.
"The goal was to get a touchdown and that's what we did," said center Tyler Linderbaum. "A lot to clean up on the tape, but overall just love how the guys competed."
The crowd erupted when Fernando Mendoza stepped on the field for the ensuing series, but it was the tale of two drives for the No. 1 pick.
The first drive: 1-of-3 for nine yards and jittery play behind the line of scrimmage.
The second drive: poise, command and pinpoint throws. He went 4-of-5 with a 19-yard pass to Malik Benson splitting through three defenders and capped it off with a laser to Jack Bech for a six-yard touchdown.
"It was great to get out there, get my feet wet," Mendoza said after his preseason debut. "Especially the first drive, felt a little sped up because of so much anticipation and excitement, however, I feel like my teammates around me protected me very well and they helped slow me down."
The rookie quarterback finished the day 10-of-16 for 97 yards and the TD.
"Unfortunately, I let my teammates down today but it's a growing experience," Mendoza said of the loss. "I feel like we're all growing and it showed me that I need to grow a lot."
On the defensive side of the ball, there's still room for improvement.
The Cardinals starters converted on multiple third-downs with quarterback Jacoby Brissett dicing up the Raiders secondary. He went 5-of-5 with a touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. in his lone drive on the field.
Gardner Minshew followed suit, completing his first 11 passes of the game. He finished 14-of-16 for 101 yards against his former team, finding receivers Simi Fehoko and Jalen Brooks in the red zone for touchdowns – both on fade routes over rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy, who was appearing in his first game since December 2024 as a Tennessee Vol.
The Cardinals didn't send their punt team out until early in the fourth quarter as they scored a touchdown or field goal on their first five drives of the game.
Despite the defensive woes, the Silver and Black churned out good showings from edge rusher Patrick Johnson and rookie UDFA Cian Slone, who notched a combine six solo tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks.
And behind Jeanty's impressive start, rookie Mike Washington Jr. upped the ante by bouncing off defenders for a 53-yard scamper to set up Mendoza's touchdown pass. Washington's gain was the longest by Raiders player in preseason action since 2017.
"We went [halfback] draw I believe, and it just hit perfectly," Washington said. "Literally just how it hit in practice, it hit like it did in the game."
"I know it's a preseason, but it's my first game," Washington added. "And being able to break a long run like that in my first game is dope."
The Raiders still have more than enough time to fix their mistakes and get more reps for the younger players. With a few days to evaluate the tape, they can see what needs to improve before their joint practice and preseason game against the Houston Texans next week.
"As a team, we've got a lot of growth to do," Kubiak stated. "Starts tomorrow."
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.