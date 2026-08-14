Game Recap: Raiders offense starts strong and rookies shine against Arizona Cardinals

The crowd erupted when Fernando Mendoza stepped on the field for the ensuing series, but it was the tale of two drives for the No. 1 pick.

The first drive: 1-of-3 for nine yards and jittery play behind the line of scrimmage.

The second drive: poise, command and pinpoint throws. He went 4-of-5 with a 19-yard pass to Malik Benson splitting through three defenders and capped it off with a laser to Jack Bech for a six-yard touchdown.

"It was great to get out there, get my feet wet," Mendoza said after his preseason debut. "Especially the first drive, felt a little sped up because of so much anticipation and excitement, however, I feel like my teammates around me protected me very well and they helped slow me down."

The rookie quarterback finished the day 10-of-16 for 97 yards and the TD.