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Maxx Crosby ranked No. 24 on 2026 NFL Top 100 list

Aug 13, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

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Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby lands at No. 24 on the NFL's 2026 edition of Top 100 Players.

This is Crosby's fifth consecutive appearance on the Top 100 list, voted on by players in the league, and his fourth consecutive year cracking the top 25.

While also notching his fifth straight Pro Bowl selection, he continued being the anchor for the Raiders defense in 2025. Despite missing the last two games of the season, The Condor led the team in quarterback sacks (10.0), tackles for loss (28), quarterback pressures, and tied for the team-high in pass deflections (six). His 28 tackles for loss ranked second in the league, trailing only NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

"The people around him are so fortunate, including coaches, to watch the routine and the discipline he approaches every day with," defensive line coach Travis Smith said of Crosby.

Crosby is the second Raider to make this year's Top 100, joining Brock Bowers, who clocked in at No. 60.

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