Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Zach Mcmillen from Ohio asks:
"How much playing time is Mendoza going to have first preseason?"
In the words of Grammy Award-winning artist 21 Savage – A Lot.
Head Coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that Mendoza will "get plenty of reps" against the Arizona Cardinals. The No. 1 pick's debut has been heavily anticipated as he's slowly received more and more reps throughout camp. And while the Heisman winner has already proven himself at the collegiate level, a taste of the NFL will be a different beast.
"I just see he's continuing to grow," Kubiak said. "It's been a really impressive training camp as far as how he's prepared, and then he goes out there to practice, and things don't happen on the drawing, on the paper, and the playbook exactly how they do on the field, so I think he's done a good job of adjusting."
"There's a different level of preparation ... I'd say they got the young quarterbacks that I've been around, I think he has the upper hand on them in that area," he added. "Now he has to go do it in a live game."
Shawn Reid Pennsylvania asks:
"Is our right side solidified on the O-Line?"
Nothing on the offensive line will necessarily be "solidified" until training camp has concluded. It's been highly competitive across the line as the coaching staff tries to find the best five, regardless of position.
There certainly seems to be a position battle brewing at right guard between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers. The two have split reps with the presumed first-team.
These three preseason games will be imperative for all players in earning roster spots.
"My job is to make the room better," Rogers said, "whether that's by being the best two I can or whether that's by raising the standard of play by becoming a one. My job is to raise the standard of play by leaning on each other, holding each other accountable. It's not about me, it's all about the group."
"I'm just working. I'm trying to get better every day," Powers-Johnson said. "We are trying to get better every day. It's not about what I do or what I put out there. It's about what we do. It's not one person. It's a whole team. What I try and do, and what we try and do as a team, is step out there and get better at one thing every day."
As for right tackle, DJ Glaze looks to have the upper hand, however rookie Trey Zuhn III seems to be on his heels. The third-round pick has earned added reps over the last week. It's also worth noting the offense is moving Zuhn around at center and the two guard spots as well.
Bruce Hannan from California asks:
"Who are the possibilities for the team this season on kick and punt return?
The Silver and Black are exhausting their options with multiple players practicing as returners.
"One thing that we've really stressed is, especially for our young guys, of using special teams as their avenue to make the team," Kubiak said. "So, we're going to be evaluating those reps very critically."
Tre Tucker is slotted as the team's main kick and punt returner on the depth chart. He's coming off a 2025 season in which he averaged seven yards per punt return. But given his estimated high workload on offense, running back Dylan Laube should also be in heavy consideration. He's already considered one of the best gunners on the team, and led the team in kick returns (33) and kick return yardage (855) last season.
A few more intriguing options include Dareke Young, who followed Kubiak over from the Seattle Seahawks. Young averaged a whopping 32.2 yards per kick return in 2025. On punt return, rookie cornerback Jermod McCoy has been getting reps, using the snaps as an opportunity to get on the field.
"Getting the ball in my hands. Being able to score touchdowns because it's not a super high chance on defense," McCoy said of what makes punt return appealing, "Any time I get the ball in my hands, I love it."
The Las Vegas Raiders visited Chaparral High School to surprise the flag football and football team with new equipment along with presenting the Intermountain Health Impact Player of the Week award.