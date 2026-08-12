Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Shawn Reid Pennsylvania asks:

"Is our right side solidified on the O-Line?"

Nothing on the offensive line will necessarily be "solidified" until training camp has concluded. It's been highly competitive across the line as the coaching staff tries to find the best five, regardless of position.

There certainly seems to be a position battle brewing at right guard between Jackson Powers-Johnson and Caleb Rogers. The two have split reps with the presumed first-team.

These three preseason games will be imperative for all players in earning roster spots.

"My job is to make the room better," Rogers said, "whether that's by being the best two I can or whether that's by raising the standard of play by becoming a one. My job is to raise the standard of play by leaning on each other, holding each other accountable. It's not about me, it's all about the group."

"I'm just working. I'm trying to get better every day," Powers-Johnson said. "We are trying to get better every day. It's not about what I do or what I put out there. It's about what we do. It's not one person. It's a whole team. What I try and do, and what we try and do as a team, is step out there and get better at one thing every day."