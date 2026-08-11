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Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2026 season

Aug 10, 2026 at 05:56 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of 2026 ahead of the opening preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thursday's game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX-5 locally, Raiders.com and in the Raiders app.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Aug. 10).

Offense

Position
WRJalen NailorDont'e Thornton Jr.Shedrick JacksonChase Roberts
LTKolton MillerCharles GrantIsaiah JattaKamar Missouri
LGSpencer BurfordCaleb RogersJustin Pickett
CTyler LinderbaumJordan MeredithWill Putnam
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonAtonio MafiNiklas Henning
RTDJ GlazeTrey Zuhn IIIDalton Wagner
TEBrock BowersMichael MayerIan ThomasAlbert Okwuegbunam Jr.
Carter RunyonChris Myarick
WRJack BechMalik BensonDeven ThompkinsE.J. Williams Jr.
WRTre TuckerDareke YoungPhillip Dorsett IIBrandon Johnson
QBKirk CousinsFernando MendozaAidan O'ConnellJacob Clark
RBAshton JeantyMike Washington Jr.Dylan LaubeRoman Hemby
Dare Ogunbowale
FBConnor HeywardPatrick Gurd

Defense

Position
DEMaxx CrosbyMalcolm KoonceJahfari HarveyPatrick Johnson
DTTonka HemingwayJonah LauluJJ PeguesGary Smith III
DTAdam ButlerThomas Booker IVBenito JonesBrandon Cleveland
Treven Ma'ae
EDGEKwity PayeKeyron CrawfordBrennan JacksonCian Slone
LBNakobe DeanTommy EichenbergSegun OlubiBuddy Johnson
LBQuay WalkerCody LindenbergCameron McGroneXavian Sorey Jr.
CBEric StokesDecamerion RichardsonJermod McCoy
CBDarien PorterHezekiah MassesChigozie Anusiem
CBTaron JohnsonGreedy VanceCaleb OffordDevyn Perkins
FSIsaiah Pola-MaoTreydan StukesTristin McCollum
SSJeremy ChinnDalton JohnsonDevin Lafayette

Special Teams

Position
PAJ Cole
KMatt GayKansei Matsuzawa
HAJ Cole
LSAlex WardTyler Duzansky
KRTre TuckerDylan Laube
PRTre TuckerJermod McCoy

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