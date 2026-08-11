Raiders release first unofficial depth chart of 2026 season

The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart of 2026 ahead of the opening preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Thursday's game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX-5 locally, Raiders.com and in the Raiders app.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Aug. 10).