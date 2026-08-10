It's been mind over matter for Jermod McCoy on the road back to playing football

It took a few days for Jermod McCoy to get his swagger back.

The rookie cornerback is still adjusting to NFL speed while also testing out his rehabbed knee. The same knee that forced him to miss his entire 2025 season at Tennessee and ultimately halted the momentum of being a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Sliding to the No. 101 on Day 3, the Raiders selected McCoy and over the past few months of offseason, have eased him back onto the field to ensure a safe return.

"First day out there, I was a little tired," McCoy said, "but I could see myself progressing more and more daily with my stamina and just getting back into football shape."

"From the day I came in to now, the way I feel is so much better," he added. "AG [Alex Guerrero], all the guys in [the training staff], I feel like they just really been pouring into me. I mean, they got me right."

As McCoy works to earn his roster spot, his mind and soul aligned with his physical status. During August 2's practice, the 20-year-old was left on an island on the right side. With great anticipation, he sprinted to his spot to make a play on the ball. The pass breakup came with a celebration dance, doing his variation of the late Dikembe Mutombo's finger wag.

McCoy labeled it as the moment he felt it all started coming together.

"It was my second or third day. I made a few plays," the rookie said, "and I mean, I felt really good, and I was like, 'OK, it's ball again'."