It's been mind over matter for Jermod McCoy on the road back to playing football

It took a few days for Jermod McCoy to get his swagger back.
The rookie cornerback is still adjusting to NFL speed while also testing out his rehabbed knee. The same knee that forced him to miss his entire 2025 season at Tennessee and ultimately halted the momentum of being a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Sliding to the No. 101 on Day 3, the Raiders selected McCoy and over the past few months of offseason, have eased him back onto the field to ensure a safe return.
"First day out there, I was a little tired," McCoy said, "but I could see myself progressing more and more daily with my stamina and just getting back into football shape."
"From the day I came in to now, the way I feel is so much better," he added. "AG [Alex Guerrero], all the guys in [the training staff], I feel like they just really been pouring into me. I mean, they got me right."
As McCoy works to earn his roster spot, his mind and soul aligned with his physical status. During August 2's practice, the 20-year-old was left on an island on the right side. With great anticipation, he sprinted to his spot to make a play on the ball. The pass breakup came with a celebration dance, doing his variation of the late Dikembe Mutombo's finger wag.
McCoy labeled it as the moment he felt it all started coming together.
"It was my second or third day. I made a few plays," the rookie said, "and I mean, I felt really good, and I was like, 'OK, it's ball again'."
"I'm still getting there," he added. "Like I said, it's been a long time since I've really played football. So, I'm trying to treat this like getting myself back to where I was, and I mean, I feel like I'm almost there."
Even though the cornerback is in a ramp up stage, his teammates and coaches have been impressed.
"I think it's pretty glaring in individual [drills], his natural talent," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said. "And it's fun to see him progress. He's working along. He's an exciting prospect."
"He's a special talent. You guys know that," said Tre Tucker, who's already had his share of reps against "The Rook," his nickname for McCoy.
"He was really a first-round guy and all that and he's going to come into his own. I'm very excited to see him get out there. He's been working very hard getting to where he needs to be."
In response, the rookie has leaned on his teammates in the secondary while acclimating to the league both mentally and physically.
"[Eric] Stokes, [Jeremy] Chinn, Zay [Isaiah Pola-Mao] ... I ask them a lot of questions, just trying to learn more about the game," McCoy said. "It's way different from college, so I'm just trying to get myself to learn where they're at."
As he pushes through camp, he's preparing for his first game action since December of 2024. Before tearing his ACL, he amassed four interceptions and nine pass deflections that season, and allowed a 41.9% completion rate when targeted, according to ESPN Analytics.
Emotions will surely be running high when McCoy steps on the field for his first NFL reps this Thursday. However a chip on his shoulder remains, still fresh off seeing 10 cornerbacks drafted before him.
"I'll just always remember it," McCoy said of sliding to the fourth round. "It's going to keep fueling me to push forward."
"I don't really doubt myself," he added. "If I put my mind to something, I feel like I can always do it."
Sights from day 10 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.