From CFL prospect to Raiders lineman, Niklas Henning is finding his footing in the Raiders trenches

Niklas Henning has been around the game of football for as long as he can remember.

Just not American football.

In fact, he hadn't watch a televised NFL game until his freshman year of college.

The Milton, Ontario, Canada, native had no real aspirations of playing professional football growing up. It was simply a game he "had fun playing" in his youth.

Obviously, playing by Canadian rules were a bit different. One more person is on the field on offense and defense and the field is 110 yards long, which includes a 20-yard end zone. Additionally, offenses have three downs to gain a first down instead of four downs within American football.

"The biggest adjustment for me is definitely the lack of a yard on the line of scrimmage," Henning said. "It really changes the timing of everything. D-linemen are right up in your face right from the snap. ... Aside from that, it's the same sport."

Henning was a tight end and edge rusher in high school, later walking on to Queens University's football team as a tight end.

Going into his junior season, Canadian Football League scouts told him it was in his best interest to switch over to offensive tackle. It was also a beneficial move for the team, as their starting tackle had just quit.

It wasn't a massive adjustment to make since he was regarded as more of a blocking tight end anyway. However, with the position change, he gained 60 pounds within two years. Once he did start watching NFL football, San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams became his favorite player and who he's tried to model his game after the most. He also labeled George Kittle, whose run blocking prowess helped Henning while playing tight end, as another one of his favorite players.