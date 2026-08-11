From CFL prospect to Raiders lineman, Niklas Henning is finding his footing in the Raiders trenches

Niklas Henning has been around the game of football for as long as he can remember.
Just not American football.
In fact, he hadn't watch a televised NFL game until his freshman year of college.
The Milton, Ontario, Canada, native had no real aspirations of playing professional football growing up. It was simply a game he "had fun playing" in his youth.
Obviously, playing by Canadian rules were a bit different. One more person is on the field on offense and defense and the field is 110 yards long, which includes a 20-yard end zone. Additionally, offenses have three downs to gain a first down instead of four downs within American football.
"The biggest adjustment for me is definitely the lack of a yard on the line of scrimmage," Henning said. "It really changes the timing of everything. D-linemen are right up in your face right from the snap. ... Aside from that, it's the same sport."
Henning was a tight end and edge rusher in high school, later walking on to Queens University's football team as a tight end.
Going into his junior season, Canadian Football League scouts told him it was in his best interest to switch over to offensive tackle. It was also a beneficial move for the team, as their starting tackle had just quit.
It wasn't a massive adjustment to make since he was regarded as more of a blocking tight end anyway. However, with the position change, he gained 60 pounds within two years. Once he did start watching NFL football, San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams became his favorite player and who he's tried to model his game after the most. He also labeled George Kittle, whose run blocking prowess helped Henning while playing tight end, as another one of his favorite players.
"The biggest thing for me was learning pass protection," said Henning. "Prior to that, I'd help with run blocking sets, but if it was a passing down I'd be releasing for the most part. For me, it was learning how to play with my hands, how to strike independently. Still stuff I'm working on, but that was a big adjustment."
Soon enough, the scouts' advice rang true as the walk-on became one of the top collegiate prospects in Canada.
While already on the CFL's radar, his name also started spreading around NFL circles after the CFL Combine in late March.
"I had no real idea up until the last day of the NFL Draft as to which teams were interested in bringing me in to tryout," Henning said. "But from there it was a quick turnaround."
Quick is certainly the operative adjective. After the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders reached out to him for a rookie minicamp tryout.
Later that week after his tryout, he was selected No. 2 in the CFL Draft to the Toronto Argonauts.
"CFL camp would've started later that week, so with the Raiders tryout, I missed nothing. It was easy enough to come here and I'm glad I did. I'm surprised it's worked out the way it did.
Henning was signed by the Raiders as a rookie UDFA in early May. Three months later, he's earning reps at right guard in training camp and could play in his first NFL game this Thursday.
Not bad for a Canadian learning American football.
"The offensive line has been great here," Henning said of his time with the Raiders so far. "Any of those guys I feel like I can go up to them with a question on technique, scheme, anything like that and they be able to help me out."
"I'm happy and I'm trying to each day as an opportunity to keep showing what I can do."
Sights from day 10 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.