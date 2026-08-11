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Raiders to play starters Thursday against Arizona Cardinals

Aug 11, 2026 at 01:12 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders plan to play their starters in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

"We do have a plan for those guys and how many snaps or series we'd like to see them go," Klint Kubiak said Tuesday. "No need for everyone else to know it, but we're going to have a lot of guys play in this game. We need to evaluate the whole roster."

As for rookie Fernando Mendoza, Kubiak expects him to get "plenty of experience in the game" but again, did not divulge any further details.

"Look forward to seeing him out there with his teammates," the head coach said. "Lot of guys that we need to evaluate but he'll get plenty of reps."

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