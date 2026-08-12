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Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Live updates from Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium

Aug 11, 2026 at 06:00 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

For all of Raider Nation to see, the Silver and Black are holding an open practice inside Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday night.

This gives fans the opportunity to see some of the newest Raiders on the field for the first time, including Tyler Linderbaum, linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, and quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

There will also be some familiar faces back in full swing, such as Ashton Jeanty, Kolton Miller and Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Follow along below for live updates from the open practice or tune in to Raiders YouTube at 7 p.m. PT as Amber Theoharis and Eric Allen go live from practice.

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