 Skip to main content
Advertising

Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION, Alexia Jayy, Junior Raiderettes highlight Thursday's gameday entertainment

Aug 12, 2026 at 01:00 PM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
26_Social_Gameday_Entertainment_PRE1_WEB_2560x1440 (1)

Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium for halftime when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals.

Bruno is a passionate, lifelong Raiders fan who fell in love with the Silver and Black after attending a Raiders game at the L.A. Coliseum. The de facto leader, songwriter, and creative force behind the Los Angeles-based project AWOLNATION, Bruno has spent the better part of two decades steering the band's ship of pop-friendly electronic and alternative rock to millions of record sales and streams, a handful of chart-topping singles, and countless shows played to adoring fans around the world. From the 2010 debut's smash "Sail" and the hype of sophomore album "Run" to 2018's organic-leaning "Here Come the Runts" and 2020's rock-forward "Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders," plus a handful of EPs, remixes, and a covers album. Now, with their fifth album, "The Phantom Five," Bruno takes listeners on yet another sonic odyssey, proving that AWOLNATION is still pushing the limits of what rock can be.

Singer Alexia Jayy will perform the National Anthem. Jayy is an Alabama-born R&B and soul singer-songwriter whose powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling have earned her national recognition. Following the success of her original music, including her debut EP "Mixed Emotions," she captivated audiences across the country by winning Season 29 of The Voice, making history as the show's first Black female champion. With a sound rooted in soul, faith, and authenticity, Alexia continues to establish herself as one of the genre's most exciting rising voices.

Pregame, the Raiderettes and Junior Raiderettes will perform a special routine. The signature Junior Raiderettes program, held annually during the preseason, allows aspiring young dancers to fulfill their dream of performing on the field with the Raiderettes. Established in 1998, this cherished tradition continues to inspire and excite participants each year. For more information, visit www.raiderettesthestudio.com.

The Raiders House Band returns for its sixth year of entertaining Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 15-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and Diana Ross.

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Preseason Preview: Raiders kick off preseason against the Arizona Cardinals

Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.

news

3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks shares his thoughts from the Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Greg Biekert to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Thursday

Drafted by Al Davis in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft, Biekert spent nine seasons with the Raiders.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few players with something to prove Thursday night.

Latest Content

video

Trailer: One Team. One Shield | Raiders vs. Cardinals

Aug 12, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Arizona Cardinals in Preseason Week 1 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m PT.

gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up high school football teams

Aug 12, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Desert Oasis High School and Sierra Vista High School to hype them up for their matchup this week.

video

Moved campsites | Raiders 2026 Training Camp Highlights

Aug 12, 2026

Watch highlights from the Raiders' open training camp practice at Allegiant Stadium.

gallery

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 11

Aug 12, 2026

Top shots from the 11th day of 2026 Training Camp during open practice at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Preseason Preview: Raiders kick off preseason against the Arizona Cardinals

Aug 12, 2026

Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.

gallery

Photos: Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law donate to local football teams

Aug 12, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law partnered together to surprise the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams with new shoulder pads and guardian caps for the Champions for Safety program during the Raiders practice at Allegiant Stadium.

news

3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

Aug 12, 2026

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks shares his thoughts from the Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium.

gallery

Photos: Intern Kevin goes undercover

Aug 12, 2026

Kylie Cole goes undercover as Intern Kevin and shadows Las Vegas Raiders Director of Photography Michael Clemens to surprise husband, AJ Cole, at Intermountain Heath Performance Center during 2026 Training Camp.

news

Greg Biekert to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Thursday

Aug 12, 2026

Drafted by Al Davis in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft, Biekert spent nine seasons with the Raiders.

news

Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION, Alexia Jayy, Junior Raiderettes highlight Thursday's gameday entertainment

Aug 12, 2026

Aaron Bruno will take the stage at halftime while Alexia Jayy will perform the National Anthem. The Junior Raiderettes will perform a special routine pregame.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Aug 12, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few players with something to prove Thursday night.

news

Raiders sign OL Braeden Daniels

Aug 12, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured G Justin Pickett

View All
Advertising