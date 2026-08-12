Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION, Alexia Jayy, Junior Raiderettes highlight Thursday's gameday entertainment

Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium for halftime when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Arizona Cardinals.

Bruno is a passionate, lifelong Raiders fan who fell in love with the Silver and Black after attending a Raiders game at the L.A. Coliseum. The de facto leader, songwriter, and creative force behind the Los Angeles-based project AWOLNATION, Bruno has spent the better part of two decades steering the band's ship of pop-friendly electronic and alternative rock to millions of record sales and streams, a handful of chart-topping singles, and countless shows played to adoring fans around the world. From the 2010 debut's smash "Sail" and the hype of sophomore album "Run" to 2018's organic-leaning "Here Come the Runts" and 2020's rock-forward "Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders," plus a handful of EPs, remixes, and a covers album. Now, with their fifth album, "The Phantom Five," Bruno takes listeners on yet another sonic odyssey, proving that AWOLNATION is still pushing the limits of what rock can be.

Singer Alexia Jayy will perform the National Anthem. Jayy is an Alabama-born R&B and soul singer-songwriter whose powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling have earned her national recognition. Following the success of her original music, including her debut EP "Mixed Emotions," she captivated audiences across the country by winning Season 29 of The Voice, making history as the show's first Black female champion. With a sound rooted in soul, faith, and authenticity, Alexia continues to establish herself as one of the genre's most exciting rising voices.

Pregame, the Raiderettes and Junior Raiderettes will perform a special routine. The signature Junior Raiderettes program, held annually during the preseason, allows aspiring young dancers to fulfill their dream of performing on the field with the Raiderettes. Established in 1998, this cherished tradition continues to inspire and excite participants each year. For more information, visit www.raiderettesthestudio.com.