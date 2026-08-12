Greg Biekert to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Thursday

Former Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Thursday's Raiders vs. Cardinals game.
Drafted by Al Davis in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft, Biekert spent nine seasons with the Raiders. He played in 144 games with 123 starts and recorded 15 sacks, three interceptions for 68 yards, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 704 solo tackles. He led the Raiders in tackles for six seasons, including four consecutive years from 1998 to 2001.
Biekert is the latest of a distinguished list who have been bestowed the honor, beginning with the late John Madden, who was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The late First Lady of Raider Nation, Mrs. Carol Davis, was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.
Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' longtime owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."
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