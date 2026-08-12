Raiders sign OL Braeden Daniels

Daniels joins the Silver and Black after spending the majority of the 2025 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The 6-4, 305-pound offensive linemen first entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he has spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans (2024), Los Angeles Chargers (2024), Philadelphia Eagles (2024), Dallas Cowboys (2024) and Miami Dolphins (2024-25).