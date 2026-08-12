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Raiders sign OL Braeden Daniels

Aug 12, 2026 at 10:40 AM
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Raiders Communications
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HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed OL Braeden Daniels, the club announced Wednesday.

Daniels joins the Silver and Black after spending the majority of the 2025 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. The 6-4, 305-pound offensive linemen first entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) by the Washington Commanders in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he has spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans (2024), Los Angeles Chargers (2024), Philadelphia Eagles (2024), Dallas Cowboys (2024) and Miami Dolphins (2024-25).

Daniels, a Carrollton, Texas native, played five seasons (2018-22) at the University of Utah, where he played in 49 career games (43 starts), including 18 starts at left guard, 14 starts at left tackle and 11 starts at right tackle, earning a Pac-12 All-Conference first team selection as a senior in 2022 and a Pac-12 All-Conference second team selection in 2021.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have waived/injured G Justin Pickett.

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