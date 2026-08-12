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3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

Aug 12, 2026 at 02:37 PM
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Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The Raiders held an open practice session in front of their fans at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. After taking in practice firsthand, NFL Media's Bucky Brooks highlighted three things that stood out from the night.

It is about players, not plays

For all the offensive wizardry that has captivated observers watching Kubiak direct an offense, the first-time head coach has been at his best when building playbooks and call sheets around the talents of his best players. Watching the practice at Allegiant Stadium, it is apparent the Raiders offense will rely heavily on the contributions of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty to light up scoreboards. While that sentiment should be considered a "no-brainer" based on the spectacular talents of the All-Pro tight end and All-Rookie Team running back, the creative play designs in Kubiak's playbook will undoubtedly lead to easy completions and huge running lanes. Moreover, the exotic formations and pre-snap shifts will make it hard for defensive coordinators to build game plans that will neutralize an offense that operates from the inside out.

With a dynamic tight end and versatile running back at his disposal, the Super Bowl champion can tap into the origins of the West Coast offense to feature a collection of plays that force defenders to choose between Bowers and Jeanty between the hashes. During the open practice, the ball routinely found the duo on a series of quick-rhythm throws underneath coverage. Additionally, the Raiders' wide-zone running game creates big-play chances for Jeanty on the ground and Bowers on play-action passes.

Although the Raiders kept it simple in a spirited practice session in front of the fans, Kubiak's script provided some glimpses of how Bowers and Jeanty will make a significant impact this season.

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Fernando Mendoza is on the right path

The No. 1 overall pick is expected to spend the 2026 season observing from the sidelines, but do not be surprised if Mendoza shines if given a chance to play this season. The rookie looked the part when he had his chance to run the offense during the open practice session. He runs the offense like a seasoned veteran, keeping the unit on schedule with timely checks and well-executed plays. Although he still suffers from the occasional rookie miscue (bobbled snap or costly interception), the poise, patience and production displayed by Mendoza suggest that he is trending in the right direction.

As a passer, the rookie's superior arm strength allows him to attack down the field, particularly on deep outs and vertical routes down the boundary. Mendoza's passes have plenty of velocity and zip, while routinely hitting the strike zone. The accuracy and timing that made him nearly impossible to defend as a collegian continues to show up in his practice performance. While he must show the football world that his habits translate into game production, the early reviews are certainly impressive for a rookie quarterback transitioning to the pro game.

Also, I am hearing nothing but good things about Mendoza's leadership skills and work ethic. He has lived up to his reputation as a tireless worker, while also passing on his fanatical preparation process to some of his peers. Given how franchise quarterbacks are expected to raise the level of their teammates' play, Mendoza's intangibles are exactly what the team needed from their long-term QB1.

Nakobe Dean is the "Lion King"

The Raiders' underrated signing of Dean not only filled the team's need at middle linebacker, but also filled the leadership void that has been missing on defense. Despite his diminutive stature, Dean stands out as a fierce competitor and exemplary leader. He sets the tone with his violent play, yet displays the poise and composure to get the defense into the proper front and coverage based on the offensive formation. Additionally, he will challenge his teammates and hold them accountable for their effort and performance, including Maxx Crosby.

Given his experience in that role at Georgia and during his final years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dean is a natural fit as the "green dot" defender (designated defensive communicator) on the Silver and Black. By giving the fifth-year pro the communication responsibilities, the Raiders are freeing up Quay Walker and others to run and chase without being burdened with checks and calls.

After watching the Raiders' retooled defense fly around with reckless abandon, it was apparent that No. 17 is leading the charge. As the emerging leader of a defense loaded with energetic and hungry defenders, Dean has stepped up and taken the lead as the King of the Jungle.

Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 11

Top shots from the 11th day of 2026 Training Camp during open practice at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders signage on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders signage on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Ketner Kupp on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) signs autographs for fans before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) signs autographs for fans before practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Tyler Duzansky (46) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders fan at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fan at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Tim Brown on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders Bill Walsh Fellowship Coach Torrey Gill on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Bill Walsh Fellowship Coach Torrey Gill on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders equipment specialist Deavante Hall on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders equipment specialist Deavante Hall on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders manger of team operations Daniel Leder on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders manger of team operations Daniel Leder on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders assistant performance dietician JJ Beasley on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant performance dietician JJ Beasley on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kamar Missouri (62) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders player on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders player on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) and wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back coach Omar Young on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning assistant Deuce Gruden on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (29) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Buddy Johnson (59) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
141 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
143 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
144 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
145 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
146 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
147 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
149 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
151 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
154 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
155 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dare Ogunbowale (32) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
157 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
161 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
162 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
164 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Isaiah Jatta (72) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and assistant general manager Brian Stark on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek and assistant general manager Brian Stark on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
166 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
167 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
168 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and wide receiver Brandon Johnson (82) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
169 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
172 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
173 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
174 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
175 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
176 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
177 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
178 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
181 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
182 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
183 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
184 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
186 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders player signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders player signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
191 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders player signs autographs for fans after on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders player signs autographs for fans after on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders fans on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
195 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) signs autographs for fans after on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
196 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) signs autographs for fans after on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
199 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
200 / 207

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gary Smith III (75) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the field for practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) on the field after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak signs autographs for fans after practice at 2026 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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Training Camp Notebook 8/7: Defense piles up takeaways

Two interceptions and a safety highlighted an intense eighth practice of Raiders camp.

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Training Camp Notebook 8/6: Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza showcase their strengths

Two quarterbacks, Ashton Jeanty and a rookie cornerback set the tone in Raiders' seventh training camp practice.

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Photos: Raiders hype up high school football teams

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The Las Vegas Raiders visited Desert Oasis High School and Sierra Vista High School to hype them up for their matchup this week.

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Moved campsites | Raiders 2026 Training Camp Highlights

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Watch highlights from the Raiders' open training camp practice at Allegiant Stadium.

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Raiders 2026 Training Camp | Day 11

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Top shots from the 11th day of 2026 Training Camp during open practice at Allegiant Stadium.

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Preseason Preview: Raiders kick off preseason against the Arizona Cardinals

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Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.

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Photos: Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law donate to local football teams

Aug 12, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law partnered together to surprise the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams with new shoulder pads and guardian caps for the Champions for Safety program during the Raiders practice at Allegiant Stadium.

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3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

Aug 12, 2026

NFL Media's Bucky Brooks shares his thoughts from the Raiders Open Practice at Allegiant Stadium.

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Photos: Intern Kevin goes undercover

Aug 12, 2026

Kylie Cole goes undercover as Intern Kevin and shadows Las Vegas Raiders Director of Photography Michael Clemens to surprise husband, AJ Cole, at Intermountain Heath Performance Center during 2026 Training Camp.

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Greg Biekert to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Thursday

Aug 12, 2026

Drafted by Al Davis in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft, Biekert spent nine seasons with the Raiders.

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Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION, Alexia Jayy, Junior Raiderettes highlight Thursday's gameday entertainment

Aug 12, 2026

Aaron Bruno will take the stage at halftime while Alexia Jayy will perform the National Anthem. The Junior Raiderettes will perform a special routine pregame.

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Raiders Mailbag: Who to keep an eye on in preseason opener

Aug 12, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards takes a look at a few players with something to prove Thursday night.

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Raiders sign OL Braeden Daniels

Aug 12, 2026

In a corresponding move, the team waived/injured G Justin Pickett

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