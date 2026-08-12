3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

The Raiders held an open practice session in front of their fans at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. After taking in practice firsthand, NFL Media's Bucky Brooks highlighted three things that stood out from the night.
It is about players, not plays
For all the offensive wizardry that has captivated observers watching Kubiak direct an offense, the first-time head coach has been at his best when building playbooks and call sheets around the talents of his best players. Watching the practice at Allegiant Stadium, it is apparent the Raiders offense will rely heavily on the contributions of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty to light up scoreboards. While that sentiment should be considered a "no-brainer" based on the spectacular talents of the All-Pro tight end and All-Rookie Team running back, the creative play designs in Kubiak's playbook will undoubtedly lead to easy completions and huge running lanes. Moreover, the exotic formations and pre-snap shifts will make it hard for defensive coordinators to build game plans that will neutralize an offense that operates from the inside out.
With a dynamic tight end and versatile running back at his disposal, the Super Bowl champion can tap into the origins of the West Coast offense to feature a collection of plays that force defenders to choose between Bowers and Jeanty between the hashes. During the open practice, the ball routinely found the duo on a series of quick-rhythm throws underneath coverage. Additionally, the Raiders' wide-zone running game creates big-play chances for Jeanty on the ground and Bowers on play-action passes.
Although the Raiders kept it simple in a spirited practice session in front of the fans, Kubiak's script provided some glimpses of how Bowers and Jeanty will make a significant impact this season.
Fernando Mendoza is on the right path
The No. 1 overall pick is expected to spend the 2026 season observing from the sidelines, but do not be surprised if Mendoza shines if given a chance to play this season. The rookie looked the part when he had his chance to run the offense during the open practice session. He runs the offense like a seasoned veteran, keeping the unit on schedule with timely checks and well-executed plays. Although he still suffers from the occasional rookie miscue (bobbled snap or costly interception), the poise, patience and production displayed by Mendoza suggest that he is trending in the right direction.
As a passer, the rookie's superior arm strength allows him to attack down the field, particularly on deep outs and vertical routes down the boundary. Mendoza's passes have plenty of velocity and zip, while routinely hitting the strike zone. The accuracy and timing that made him nearly impossible to defend as a collegian continues to show up in his practice performance. While he must show the football world that his habits translate into game production, the early reviews are certainly impressive for a rookie quarterback transitioning to the pro game.
Also, I am hearing nothing but good things about Mendoza's leadership skills and work ethic. He has lived up to his reputation as a tireless worker, while also passing on his fanatical preparation process to some of his peers. Given how franchise quarterbacks are expected to raise the level of their teammates' play, Mendoza's intangibles are exactly what the team needed from their long-term QB1.
Nakobe Dean is the "Lion King"
The Raiders' underrated signing of Dean not only filled the team's need at middle linebacker, but also filled the leadership void that has been missing on defense. Despite his diminutive stature, Dean stands out as a fierce competitor and exemplary leader. He sets the tone with his violent play, yet displays the poise and composure to get the defense into the proper front and coverage based on the offensive formation. Additionally, he will challenge his teammates and hold them accountable for their effort and performance, including Maxx Crosby.
Given his experience in that role at Georgia and during his final years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dean is a natural fit as the "green dot" defender (designated defensive communicator) on the Silver and Black. By giving the fifth-year pro the communication responsibilities, the Raiders are freeing up Quay Walker and others to run and chase without being burdened with checks and calls.
After watching the Raiders' retooled defense fly around with reckless abandon, it was apparent that No. 17 is leading the charge. As the emerging leader of a defense loaded with energetic and hungry defenders, Dean has stepped up and taken the lead as the King of the Jungle.
Top shots from the 11th day of 2026 Training Camp during open practice at Allegiant Stadium.