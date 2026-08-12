3 observations from Raiders Open Practice

Fernando Mendoza is on the right path

The No. 1 overall pick is expected to spend the 2026 season observing from the sidelines, but do not be surprised if Mendoza shines if given a chance to play this season. The rookie looked the part when he had his chance to run the offense during the open practice session. He runs the offense like a seasoned veteran, keeping the unit on schedule with timely checks and well-executed plays. Although he still suffers from the occasional rookie miscue (bobbled snap or costly interception), the poise, patience and production displayed by Mendoza suggest that he is trending in the right direction.

As a passer, the rookie's superior arm strength allows him to attack down the field, particularly on deep outs and vertical routes down the boundary. Mendoza's passes have plenty of velocity and zip, while routinely hitting the strike zone. The accuracy and timing that made him nearly impossible to defend as a collegian continues to show up in his practice performance. While he must show the football world that his habits translate into game production, the early reviews are certainly impressive for a rookie quarterback transitioning to the pro game.