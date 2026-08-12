Preseason Preview: Raiders kick off preseason against the Arizona Cardinals

Opponent profile

Arizona already has one preseason game under its belt after playing in the Hall of Fame Game last week. While the Cardinals didn't get a win, rookie Carson Beck, who played the entire first half and one drive in the second half, had a great debut. The third-round pick completed 15-of-19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown for a 125.4 QB rating.

In this week's game, a rematch of the CFP national championship QB battle could be on deck between Beck and Raiders' No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Though it isn't certain when either will enter the game. Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur announced the team will play its starters, meaning the Raiders will face Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for at least a drive. The Raiders are set to do the same with starters seeing action, though Coach Klint Kubiak did note that Mendoza will "get plenty of reps."