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Preseason Preview: Raiders kick off preseason against the Arizona Cardinals

Aug 12, 2026 at 03:31 PM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders open the preseason by taking on the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday.

This is the 19th all-time preseason matchup between the Raiders and Cardinals, and the second in two seasons. Last year, the Cardinals bested the Raiders, 20-10, in Arizona during Preseason Week 3.

Thursday's game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium. Here's what you need to know.

Opponent profile

Arizona already has one preseason game under its belt after playing in the Hall of Fame Game last week. While the Cardinals didn't get a win, rookie Carson Beck, who played the entire first half and one drive in the second half, had a great debut. The third-round pick completed 15-of-19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown for a 125.4 QB rating.

In this week's game, a rematch of the CFP national championship QB battle could be on deck between Beck and Raiders' No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Though it isn't certain when either will enter the game. Cardinals Head Coach Mike LaFleur announced the team will play its starters, meaning the Raiders will face Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for at least a drive. The Raiders are set to do the same with starters seeing action, though Coach Klint Kubiak did note that Mendoza will "get plenty of reps."

Related Links

Transactions

The Raiders signed offensive lineman Braeden Daniels on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, guard Justin Pickett was waived/injured. Click here to read more.

Gameday entertainment

Singer-songwriter Alexia Jayy will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff and at halftime, Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION will take the stage to perform. Click here to read more.

Former Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert is set to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch pregame. Drafted by Al Davis in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft, Biekert spent nine seasons with the Raiders. He played in 144 games with 123 starts and recorded 15 sacks, three interceptions for 68 yards, 11 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 704 solo tackles.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast on NFL Network and FOX5 Las Vegas (KVVU) with Jason Horowitz providing the play-by-play action alongside Raiders preseason color commentators Rich Gannon and Kirk Morrison. Fans can stream the TV broadcast on Raiders.com at this link and in the Raiders app (geo restrictions apply).

On the airwaves, Radio Nation Radio 920 AM will feature radio personality JT the Brick alongside analysts Eric Allen and Matt Millen, providing a comprehensive breakdown of the game.

For the Spanish call, Harry Ruiz's energetic play-by-play takes the lead on Deportes Vegas 1460 AM.

Photos: Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law donate to local football teams

The Las Vegas Raiders and Naqvi Injury Law partnered together to surprise the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams with new shoulder pads and guardian caps for the Champions for Safety program during the Raiders practice at Allegiant Stadium.

Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 5

Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 5

Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 5

Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 5

Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 5

Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and his family present new shoulder pads and guardian caps to members of the Las Vegas High School and Cimarron Memorial High School football teams during the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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