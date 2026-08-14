Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza delivers in his debut; the bigger test awaits

Kneejerk reaction to Fernando Mendoza's first action as a Raider?
It will be great to see what he can do with the first-team offense.
No, this is not a slam on the Raiders second-teamers. Far from it. Because while there were plenty of positives to glean from the No. 1 pick's NFL debut in Thursday night's 27-14 exhibition loss to the Cardinals - he was poised in the pocket, deftly looked downfield to take what was available to him, had immense trust in his arm - he did it all with backups.
Obviously.
Again, no shade on his 'mates, but the offensive line on his 10-play, 79-yard touchdown drive? From left to right: Charles Grant, Atonio Mafi, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Trey Zuhn III.
A nice line for depth - sans JPJ, who actually started.
The running back and fullback? Rookie Mike Washington Jr., who did electrify the crowd with a 53-yard gallop down the field during the scoring drive, and Connor Heyward.
The pass catchers? Tight end Ian Thomas and receivers Malik Benson and Jack Bech.
Again, not a shot at anyone, but remember, the best Mendoza has looked in training camp was the day Kirk Cousins (and Maxx Crosby) was sidelined and Mendoza took it up a notch with the ones.
Make sense? It should.
Still, Mendoza more than looked the part after relieving Cousins after the starters played one series.
Or did you miss Mendoza threading the needle between three Cardinals defenders on his 19-yard dot to Benson?
Or the quick slant for a 6-yard TD pass to Bech on third-and-goal?
"Today," Mendoza said, "was an invigorating experience."
And then some.
It was also a learning experience, as it should be.
"He's the same guy we've seen in practice," said Raiders coach Klint Kubiak. "He's an ascending player.
"He's a young man that needs experience, needs reps, and we're going to give them to him."
In all, Mendoza played four series, from late in the first quarter until early in the fourth, and completed 10-of-16 passes for 97 yards with the TD to Bech and finished with a passer rating of 100.3. He also took an ill-advised sack - his "Welcome to the NFL" moment after holding on to the ball too long - but looked composed.
"The first series, I felt a little sped up so it was good to come back to the sideline, learn from the mistakes," Mendoza said. "Second series, we were able to score. Third series, I missed a read there. And the fourth series, I thought we had a good thing going, unfortunately, I missed a throw at the end.
"Overall, I felt that the group that I was in with, they blocked fantastic. They had great routes. The run game was good. Unfortunately, I let my teammates down today."
Excuse me?
"But it's a growing experience," he continued, "and I feel like we're all growing, and it showed me that I need to grow a lot."
Fair enough.
As a reigning Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion and No. 1 overall draft pick, expectations are high. But Mendoza is also being brought along very deliberately and, as Kubiak said, the job is Cousins' "to lose." And that's fair, too.
Mendoza has plenty of resources at his disposal, from Cousins on the sidelines - "He's a pretty smart, mature player and person," Cousins said. "If anything, I don't want to get in his way." - to Tom Brady at the team meeting the night before.
"He said, 'No matter how good of a high school or college player you were, the NFL's a different level,'" Mendoza recounted Brady telling the team.
"I felt that tonight."
Especially on that sack, when Mendoza could have gotten away in college with holding onto the ball a heartbeat longer.
"There was one play where I scrambled to the right and, usually, sometimes I'll be able to get the edge, maybe scramble for two or three yards," he said with a giggle. "[Instead], it's like, 'Wow, you guys are a little faster than I thought.'
"So I had to throw the ball away and try to make the smart play, to best serve my teammates. So I would say they're definitely faster, and they hit harder. Surprised, but no surprise."
But it's a small sample size. One that will grow with two more exhibitions, at Houston and home against the 49ers, plus a joint practice with the Texans.
As Kubiak said, Mendoza needs reps, and he's going to get them. And that's not a kneejerk reaction to his debut; it's part of the plan.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.