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Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza delivers in his debut; the bigger test awaits

Aug 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

Kneejerk reaction to Fernando Mendoza's first action as a Raider?

It will be great to see what he can do with the first-team offense.

No, this is not a slam on the Raiders second-teamers. Far from it. Because while there were plenty of positives to glean from the No. 1 pick's NFL debut in Thursday night's 27-14 exhibition loss to the Cardinals - he was poised in the pocket, deftly looked downfield to take what was available to him, had immense trust in his arm - he did it all with backups.

Obviously.

Again, no shade on his 'mates, but the offensive line on his 10-play, 79-yard touchdown drive? From left to right: Charles Grant, Atonio Mafi, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Trey Zuhn III.

A nice line for depth - sans JPJ, who actually started.​

The running back and fullback? Rookie Mike Washington Jr., who did electrify the crowd with a 53-yard gallop down the field during the scoring drive, and Connor Heyward.

The pass catchers? Tight end Ian Thomas and receivers Malik Benson and Jack Bech.

Again, not a shot at anyone, but remember, the best Mendoza has looked in training camp was the day Kirk Cousins (and Maxx Crosby) was sidelined and Mendoza took it up a notch with the ones.

Make sense? It should.

Still, Mendoza more than looked the part after relieving Cousins after the starters played one series.

Or did you miss Mendoza threading the needle between three Cardinals defenders on his 19-yard dot to Benson?

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Or the quick slant for a 6-yard TD pass to Bech on third-and-goal?

"Today," Mendoza said, "was an invigorating experience."

And then some.

It was also a learning experience, as it should be.

"He's the same guy we've seen in practice," said Raiders coach Klint Kubiak. "He's an ascending player.

"He's a young man that needs experience, needs reps, and we're going to give them to him."

In all, Mendoza played four series, from late in the first quarter until early in the fourth, and completed 10-of-16 passes for 97 yards with the TD to Bech and finished with a passer rating of 100.3. He also took an ill-advised sack - his "Welcome to the NFL" moment after holding on to the ball too long - but looked composed.

"The first series, I felt a little sped up so it was good to come back to the sideline, learn from the mistakes," Mendoza said. "Second series, we were able to score. Third series, I missed a read there. And the fourth series, I thought we had a good thing going, unfortunately, I missed a throw at the end.

"Overall, I felt that the group that I was in with, they blocked fantastic. They had great routes. The run game was good. Unfortunately, I let my teammates down today."

Excuse me?

"But it's a growing experience," he continued, "and I feel like we're all growing, and it showed me that I need to grow a lot."

Fair enough.

As a reigning Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion and No. 1 overall draft pick, expectations are high. But Mendoza is also being brought along very deliberately and, as Kubiak said, the job is Cousins' "to lose." And that's fair, too.

Mendoza has plenty of resources at his disposal, from Cousins on the sidelines - "He's a pretty smart, mature player and person," Cousins said. "If anything, I don't want to get in his way." - to Tom Brady at the team meeting the night before.

"He said, 'No matter how good of a high school or college player you were, the NFL's a different level,'" Mendoza recounted Brady telling the team.

"I felt that tonight."

Especially on that sack, when Mendoza could have gotten away in college with holding onto the ball a heartbeat longer.

"There was one play where I scrambled to the right and, usually, sometimes I'll be able to get the edge, maybe scramble for two or three yards," he said with a giggle. "[Instead], it's like, 'Wow, you guys are a little faster than I thought.'

"So I had to throw the ball away and try to make the smart play, to best serve my teammates. So I would say they're definitely faster, and they hit harder. Surprised, but no surprise."

But it's a small sample size. One that will grow with two more exhibitions, at Houston and home against the 49ers, plus a joint practice with the Texans.

As Kubiak said, Mendoza needs reps, and he's going to get them. And that's not a kneejerk reaction to his debut; it's part of the plan.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. Cardinals

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56), tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56), tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza cumple en su debut; la prueba más difícil aún está por venir

¿Una reacción impulsiva ante la primera actuación de Fernando Mendoza como Raider? Será genial ver de qué es capaz con la ofensiva del primer equipo.

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Game Recap: Raiders offense starts strong and rookies shine against Arizona Cardinals

Though the Raiders fell 27-14, Thursday night showed glimpses of what's to come this season.

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Quick Hits: Klint Kubiak talks preseason opener, turns the page to Houston

Aug 14, 2026

The Raiders head coach spoke with the media Friday following the preseason loss to Arizona Cardinals.

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Klint Kubiak recaps Preseason Week 1: 'We're continuing to build'

Aug 14, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses the media to recap Preseason Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

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Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza delivers in his debut; the bigger test awaits

Aug 14, 2026

It's a small sample size for Mendoza's debut. One that will grow with two more exhibitions plus a joint practice with the Texans.

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Mendoza y Cousins dejan buenas señales en primer juego de pretemporada

Aug 14, 2026

Fernando Mendoza y Kirk Cousins lanzaron pases de anotación, mientras los Raiders mostraron aspectos positivos y mucho por corregir en la derrota ante Arizona.

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Game Recap: Raiders offense starts strong and rookies shine against Arizona Cardinals

Aug 13, 2026

Though the Raiders fell 27-14, Thursday night showed glimpses of what's to come this season.

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Bech, Nailor, Benson, Linderbaum and Burford Scrums | Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2026

WR Jalen Nailor, WR Malik Benson, C Tyler Linderbaum, WR Jack Bech and G Spencer Burford address the media in the locker room.

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Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Cardinals - Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2026

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

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Highlights: Fernando Mendoza's best plays from preseason debut

Aug 13, 2026

Watch the best plays from quarterback Fernando Mendoza's preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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Fernando Mendoza Postgame Presser - 8.13.26 | Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2026

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza addresses the media following the Raiders' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

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Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Aug 13, 2026

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Cian Slone sacks Kedon Slovis!

Aug 13, 2026

Watch as defensive end Cian Slone brings down Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis for a 5-yard loss.

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Fernando Mendoza finds Jack Bech in the end zone for first preseason TD pass!

Aug 13, 2026

Watch as quarterback Fernando Mendoza finds wide receiver Jack Bech in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

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