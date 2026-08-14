Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza delivers in his debut; the bigger test awaits

Fair enough.

As a reigning Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion and No. 1 overall draft pick, expectations are high. But Mendoza is also being brought along very deliberately and, as Kubiak said, the job is Cousins' "to lose." And that's fair, too.

Mendoza has plenty of resources at his disposal, from Cousins on the sidelines - "He's a pretty smart, mature player and person," Cousins said. "If anything, I don't want to get in his way." - to Tom Brady at the team meeting the night before.

"He said, 'No matter how good of a high school or college player you were, the NFL's a different level,'" Mendoza recounted Brady telling the team.

"I felt that tonight."

Especially on that sack, when Mendoza could have gotten away in college with holding onto the ball a heartbeat longer.

"There was one play where I scrambled to the right and, usually, sometimes I'll be able to get the edge, maybe scramble for two or three yards," he said with a giggle. "[Instead], it's like, 'Wow, you guys are a little faster than I thought.'

"So I had to throw the ball away and try to make the smart play, to best serve my teammates. So I would say they're definitely faster, and they hit harder. Surprised, but no surprise."

But it's a small sample size. One that will grow with two more exhibitions, at Houston and home against the 49ers, plus a joint practice with the Texans.