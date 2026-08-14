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Quick Hits: Klint Kubiak talks preseason opener, turns the page to Houston

Aug 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

After the Las Vegas Raiders' 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Head Coach Klint Kubiak said its apparent that his team has "got a lot of growth to do."

While there were good moments and performances in Thursday's game, the main objective for the week ahead is to rectify their costly mistakes in time for their joint practice and preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Here are some of the top quotes from the Raiders head coach's Friday media availability.

On quarterback Fernando Mendoza (10-of-16, 97 yards, one touchdown):

"I think the thing that just stood out for me, again, is that we put a lot on his plate and all the quarterbacks played getting ready for this preseason game, and he went out and executed the way that he does in practice. Some guys, they get to the game and things change on them and it moves fast and they freak out. He was the opposite. He was very calm. He was getting the calls in. He was seeing coverage well. I liked the way that he moved in the pocket, got outside and extended some plays."

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On wide receiver Jack Bech (three catches, 25 yards, one touchdown):

"He's a guy that has been highlighted before in our team meetings as a guy that plays really well without the football, and just so happens that when the ball finds him, he goes and makes plays. I don't think that's an accident. I think that's the kind of guy that he is, the kind of teammate that he is. Was really proud of the contested plays and critical situation plays that he made last night."

On the right guard position battle:

"I've been really pleased with how both of those guys are playing. They're making each other better. They're making decisions hard on us, but it also means we're continuing to build solid depth. So, JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] and Caleb [Rogers], they're both playing winning football, and they're both improving. And we're going to continue to coach them to improve them."

On the secondary's showing against the Cardinals:

"We wanted to put them in a lot of man coverage situations. We have some decisions to make, so it's important that we see these guys cover. And it's great for Jermod [McCoy] to go out and get that experience. His first football in a year. I still can't say enough great things about what he's done to get himself physically to this point. I'm really proud of him. And last night he got back to football and got a few thrown on him, but he's going to be better for it. So, we'll just keep improving."

On the team's biggest miscue against Cardinals:

"I think the thing that stands out to me, analytically or not, is our penalties. We really hurt ourselves. We put ourselves in some negative situations, and that's not winning football."

On rookie UDFA standouts:

"Cian [Slone] on defense has done some good stuff. We got the wide receiver position – we've got a few guys that have showed up between Chase [Roberts] and our young man from Indiana [E.J. Williams Jr.], they got some good snaps yesterday. Overall, those are the kind of guys that come to mind."

On how he's approaching joint practice against Texans:

"I'm really excited about next week. It's going to be extremely competitive. What a great defense that we're going to be going against, those pass rushers are impressive. Our offensive line is going to get some great work being out there in the heat. A different kind of heat will be a great challenge for us in our conditioning. This trip to Houston couldn't have come at a better time for our team."

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. Cardinals

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Michael Mayer (87) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (61) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56), tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56), tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80), wide receiver Jack Bech (18) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Benito Jones (94) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Caleb Offord (39) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Devyn Perkins (49) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) and tackle Gary Smith III (75) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (88) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) during the preseason home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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Quick Hits: Antonio Pierce, Raiders ready to hit the ground running in training camp

On Tuesday, a day before the team's first practice, the Raiders head coach addressed the media.

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Quick Hits: Klint Kubiak talks preseason opener, turns the page to Houston

Aug 14, 2026

The Raiders head coach spoke with the media Friday following the preseason loss to Arizona Cardinals.

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Klint Kubiak recaps Preseason Week 1: 'We're continuing to build'

Aug 14, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak addresses the media to recap Preseason Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

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Gutierrez: Fernando Mendoza delivers in his debut; the bigger test awaits

Aug 14, 2026

It's a small sample size for Mendoza's debut. One that will grow with two more exhibitions plus a joint practice with the Texans.

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Mendoza y Cousins dejan buenas señales en primer juego de pretemporada

Aug 14, 2026

Fernando Mendoza y Kirk Cousins lanzaron pases de anotación, mientras los Raiders mostraron aspectos positivos y mucho por corregir en la derrota ante Arizona.

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Game Recap: Raiders offense starts strong and rookies shine against Arizona Cardinals

Aug 13, 2026

Though the Raiders fell 27-14, Thursday night showed glimpses of what's to come this season.

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Bech, Nailor, Benson, Linderbaum and Burford Scrums | Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2026

WR Jalen Nailor, WR Malik Benson, C Tyler Linderbaum, WR Jack Bech and G Spencer Burford address the media in the locker room.

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Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Cardinals - Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2026

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

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Highlights: Fernando Mendoza's best plays from preseason debut

Aug 13, 2026

Watch the best plays from quarterback Fernando Mendoza's preseason debut against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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Fernando Mendoza Postgame Presser - 8.13.26 | Preseason Week 1

Aug 13, 2026

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza addresses the media following the Raiders' preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

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Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Aug 13, 2026

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

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Cian Slone sacks Kedon Slovis!

Aug 13, 2026

Watch as defensive end Cian Slone brings down Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis for a 5-yard loss.

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Fernando Mendoza finds Jack Bech in the end zone for first preseason TD pass!

Aug 13, 2026

Watch as quarterback Fernando Mendoza finds wide receiver Jack Bech in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

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