Quick Hits: Klint Kubiak talks preseason opener, turns the page to Houston

After the Las Vegas Raiders' 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Head Coach Klint Kubiak said its apparent that his team has "got a lot of growth to do."
While there were good moments and performances in Thursday's game, the main objective for the week ahead is to rectify their costly mistakes in time for their joint practice and preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Here are some of the top quotes from the Raiders head coach's Friday media availability.
On quarterback Fernando Mendoza (10-of-16, 97 yards, one touchdown):
"I think the thing that just stood out for me, again, is that we put a lot on his plate and all the quarterbacks played getting ready for this preseason game, and he went out and executed the way that he does in practice. Some guys, they get to the game and things change on them and it moves fast and they freak out. He was the opposite. He was very calm. He was getting the calls in. He was seeing coverage well. I liked the way that he moved in the pocket, got outside and extended some plays."
On wide receiver Jack Bech (three catches, 25 yards, one touchdown):
"He's a guy that has been highlighted before in our team meetings as a guy that plays really well without the football, and just so happens that when the ball finds him, he goes and makes plays. I don't think that's an accident. I think that's the kind of guy that he is, the kind of teammate that he is. Was really proud of the contested plays and critical situation plays that he made last night."
On the right guard position battle:
"I've been really pleased with how both of those guys are playing. They're making each other better. They're making decisions hard on us, but it also means we're continuing to build solid depth. So, JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] and Caleb [Rogers], they're both playing winning football, and they're both improving. And we're going to continue to coach them to improve them."
On the secondary's showing against the Cardinals:
"We wanted to put them in a lot of man coverage situations. We have some decisions to make, so it's important that we see these guys cover. And it's great for Jermod [McCoy] to go out and get that experience. His first football in a year. I still can't say enough great things about what he's done to get himself physically to this point. I'm really proud of him. And last night he got back to football and got a few thrown on him, but he's going to be better for it. So, we'll just keep improving."
On the team's biggest miscue against Cardinals:
"I think the thing that stands out to me, analytically or not, is our penalties. We really hurt ourselves. We put ourselves in some negative situations, and that's not winning football."
On rookie UDFA standouts:
"Cian [Slone] on defense has done some good stuff. We got the wide receiver position – we've got a few guys that have showed up between Chase [Roberts] and our young man from Indiana [E.J. Williams Jr.], they got some good snaps yesterday. Overall, those are the kind of guys that come to mind."
On how he's approaching joint practice against Texans:
"I'm really excited about next week. It's going to be extremely competitive. What a great defense that we're going to be going against, those pass rushers are impressive. Our offensive line is going to get some great work being out there in the heat. A different kind of heat will be a great challenge for us in our conditioning. This trip to Houston couldn't have come at a better time for our team."
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.