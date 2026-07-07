2026 Position Breakdown: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer tandem defines tight end room

Who's returning

Injuries prevented Brock Bowers from repeating the success of his historic rookie season. Nevertheless, he still proved to be one of, if not the Raiders' most valuable offensive weapon in 2025.

A knee injury suffered in the season opening lingered throughout the rest of the year, hampering his play and forcing him to miss five games. Despite not being 100 percent healthy, he still led the team in receptions (64) and touchdown catches (seven), and earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

With Bowers limited, Michael Mayer stepped up and reached career highs in receiving yards (328) and receptions (35). Over 50% of his receptions and receiving yards were in games in which Bowers was inactive.

"When you have a great tight end, that can do stuff for your offense, that can change games, that can change the way you attack defenses," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "Just seeing Brock and his approach, he has that approach where he just comes to work every single day. Same with Mike [Mayer]. ... They just come to work, come to work, come to work. They know what to do, they know how to do it, and then they strive to get better."

Ian Thomas provides veteran leadership as he returns for his ninth NFL season and second with the Raiders. His production in aid of Bowers and Mayer throughout the season resulted in 10 starts. Carter Runyon, an offensive tackle to tight end convert, appeared in 13 games as a rookie UDFA. The majority of his contributions were on special teams, with over 200 snaps played in that phase of the game.