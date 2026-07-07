2026 Position Breakdown: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer tandem defines tight end room

Raiders.com is rolling out its annual position breakdown series, previewing every position group in the lead up to training camp. Let's take a dive into the tight end room.
What's new
Patrick Gurd, a UDFA, is the one new addition to the tight end room. He spent five seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Cincinnati, and was used more as conventional blocking tight end and H-back throughout his collegiate career.
Who's returning
Injuries prevented Brock Bowers from repeating the success of his historic rookie season. Nevertheless, he still proved to be one of, if not the Raiders' most valuable offensive weapon in 2025.
A knee injury suffered in the season opening lingered throughout the rest of the year, hampering his play and forcing him to miss five games. Despite not being 100 percent healthy, he still led the team in receptions (64) and touchdown catches (seven), and earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.
With Bowers limited, Michael Mayer stepped up and reached career highs in receiving yards (328) and receptions (35). Over 50% of his receptions and receiving yards were in games in which Bowers was inactive.
"When you have a great tight end, that can do stuff for your offense, that can change games, that can change the way you attack defenses," offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said. "Just seeing Brock and his approach, he has that approach where he just comes to work every single day. Same with Mike [Mayer]. ... They just come to work, come to work, come to work. They know what to do, they know how to do it, and then they strive to get better."
Ian Thomas provides veteran leadership as he returns for his ninth NFL season and second with the Raiders. His production in aid of Bowers and Mayer throughout the season resulted in 10 starts. Carter Runyon, an offensive tackle to tight end convert, appeared in 13 games as a rookie UDFA. The majority of his contributions were on special teams, with over 200 snaps played in that phase of the game.
Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. also returns after spending the majority of the 2025 season on the Raiders practice squad. In his one game active (Week 5), he caught five passes for 36 yards.
Keep an eye out for...
It seems Bowers has put his second season in the rearview mirror. He participated in OTAs and minicamp with all signs pointing to him reclaiming his status as arguably the best tight end in the league.
"I feel like 100%, ready to roll," he said, "excited for the season, and I mean, yeah, last year was frustrating. First game, kind of banged my knee a little bit, so definitely wasn't how I planned my second year to go, but a little adversity, and I've just got to come back stronger this year."
View photos of the Las Vegas Raiders tight ends heading into 2026 Training Camp.