When the Raiders report to 2026 training camp, joint practice and more key dates for the upcoming season

With training camp report dates for all 32 clubs recently announced by the league, take a look at some of the important dates to know ahead of the 2026 season.
July
July 23 – Rookies report to Raiders Training Camp, Henderson, Nevada
July 28 – Veteran report to Raiders Training Camp, Henderson Nevada
August
August 13 – Raiders' first preseason game: vs. Arizona Cardinals
August 18 – Raiders-Texans joint practice, Houston, Texasn
August 20 – Raiders' second preseason game: at Houston Texans
August 27 – Raiders' final preseason game: vs. San Francisco 49ers
August 30 – Prior to 1 p.m. PT, teams must reduce active rosters to maximum of 53 players
September
September 13 – Raiders season opener: Raiders vs. Dolphins, 1:25 p.m. PT
Take a look at the best photos from the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Media Day.