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When the Raiders report to 2026 training camp, joint practice and more key dates for the upcoming season

Jun 22, 2026 at 09:05 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

With training camp report dates for all 32 clubs recently announced by the league, take a look at some of the important dates to know ahead of the 2026 season.

July

July 23 – Rookies report to Raiders Training Camp, Henderson, Nevada

July 28 – Veteran report to Raiders Training Camp, Henderson Nevada

August

August 13 – Raiders' first preseason game: vs. Arizona Cardinals

August 18 – Raiders-Texans joint practice, Houston, Texasn

August 20 – Raiders' second preseason game: at Houston Texans

August 27 – Raiders' final preseason game: vs. San Francisco 49ers

August 30 – Prior to 1 p.m. PT, teams must reduce active rosters to maximum of 53 players

September

September 13 – Raiders season opener: Raiders vs. Dolphins, 1:25 p.m. PT

Top Shots: Raiders 2026 Media Day

Take a look at the best photos from the Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Media Day.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
5 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
6 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
7 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
11 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
12 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
13 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
14 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
17 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
19 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
22 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
26 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
27 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
29 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
30 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
31 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
32 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
33 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
34 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
35 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
36 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
39 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
40 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
41 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
42 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
43 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
45 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
49 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
50 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
51 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
52 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
53 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
54 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
55 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
56 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
57 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
58 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
59 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
60 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
61 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
62 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
63 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
64 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
65 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
66 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
67 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
68 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
69 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
71 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
72 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
73 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
75 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
80 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
81 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
82 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
83 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
84 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Brennan Jackson (54) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
89 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
90 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
91 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
96 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
97 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
98 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
99 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
100 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.
101 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day, Monday, June 8, 2026.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
102 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
103 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
104 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
105 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
106 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
107 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
108 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
109 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
110 / 115

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Laki Tasi (79) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) poses for a photo at the 2026 season Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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