Dalton Johnson is turning camp reps into real momentum

Pick, or stick?
Stick, or pick?
As a safety, Dalton Johnson had a choice to make when I asked him what was more satisfying - getting an interception, or sticking a ball carrier or receiver with a hard hit and tackle.
The Raiders rookie paused.
"Two years ago, I would have set the stick," Johnson told me on Upon Further Review. "But I'm gonna say the pick. You know, the turnovers pay."
In more ways than one.
It was Johnson's versatility as a ball hawk and a hard hitter - he led Arizona in both interceptions (4) and tackles (97) last fall - that attracted the Raiders to him. So much so that they used a fifth-round draft choice on him.
And not just to replenish a secondary in need of a makeover. The Raiders also reunited him with a college teammate and best friend in Treydan Stukes, who was selected in the second round by the Raiders.
2026 Open Practice
Watch the Silver & Black return to Allegiant Stadium for Open Practice!
Yes, training camp can be tough, but this is no misery-loves-company story, co-starring Stukes and fellow rookie DBs Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses.
Not with Johnson making his own waves, big enough to warrant some first-team snaps on defense early in camp.
"We have a deep room and expect a lot of guys competing to play and expect a lot of guys to play a lot of snaps for us," said Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson. "So, it's a challenge to work them in, but they'll get their time, especially come gametime and in the preseason to see what they can do.
"And when the bullets are flying and the lights are on, let's see who shows up."
As in Thursday night at Allegiant Stadium against the Cardinals in the Raiders' exhibition opener.
For now, though, Johnson is steadily working on his craft, trying to improve on an all-around game that had his college defensive coordinator beaming.
"The Raiders are going to love him," Arizona D.C. Danny Gonzales told me. "Dalton is one of the best natural football players I've ever coached. He does things on the field you can't coach. He has an unbelievable knack for knocking out the football."
Johnson, who forced a combined seven fumbles his last three seasons at Arizona, is but 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, but, as he mentioned, can and likes to pack a wallop as he runs downhill with 4.41 speed.
He also had a lot of special teams experience in college - 559 career snaps there - so his impact should be felt somewhere for the Raiders as he goes from draft pick to pro in his first NFL camp.
"I am a rookie, and I am a pro at the same time," he said.
"The biggest part of the transition is you have to go 100 mph, 100% of the time. There is no slowing down and, especially as a rookie, you don't have the opportunity to do that. So that's been the biggest thing going into camp. You see Maxx Crosby, he's an eight-year vet and one of the best and he's go, go, go. … I want to be the face of the Raiders one day just like he is so, you know, I've got to practice just how he is because he's been doing it for so long and I'm a rookie. I've got to step up as well."
On the field and in team meetings, such as the rookie entertainment shows to break up the drudgery of camp.
A wet-behind-the-ears Crosby famously (infamously?) rapped for the vets and it was broadcast by HBO's "Hard Knocks" cameras in 2019. Johnson has not had to follow the edge rusher's act in that media, at least not yet.
Rather…
"You gotta go up there and tell a joke, sing a song or tell a story," he laughed. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh I don't really wanna go up there.' And then other times I'm like, 'All right, I got a joke,' and it's a good laugh.
"It's probably my favorite [part of camp]."
Then, with no "Hard Knocks"-style broadcast to show Johnson's comedic chops, what should Raider Nation know about him?
"Honestly, I feel like, I'm gonna say it - I'm a gamer," Johnson said. "When it comes time to wear the Silver and Black and it's time for game time, I wouldn't call it an alter ego but a switch gets flipped and it's go-time. And, yeah, I'm happy to be here and I'm ready to just show out with my band of brothers and, you know, play some Raider football."
And gets some picks, and some sticks.
Sights from day 8 of 2026 Training Camp at Intermountain Heath Performance Center.