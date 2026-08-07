Dalton Johnson is turning camp reps into real momentum

He also had a lot of special teams experience in college - 559 career snaps there - so his impact should be felt somewhere for the Raiders as he goes from draft pick to pro in his first NFL camp.

"I am a rookie, and I am a pro at the same time," he said.

"The biggest part of the transition is you have to go 100 mph, 100% of the time. There is no slowing down and, especially as a rookie, you don't have the opportunity to do that. So that's been the biggest thing going into camp. You see Maxx Crosby, he's an eight-year vet and one of the best and he's go, go, go. … I want to be the face of the Raiders one day just like he is so, you know, I've got to practice just how he is because he's been doing it for so long and I'm a rookie. I've got to step up as well."

On the field and in team meetings, such as the rookie entertainment shows to break up the drudgery of camp.

A wet-behind-the-ears Crosby famously (infamously?) rapped for the vets and it was broadcast by HBO's "Hard Knocks" cameras in 2019. Johnson has not had to follow the edge rusher's act in that media, at least not yet.

Rather…

"You gotta go up there and tell a joke, sing a song or tell a story," he laughed. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh I don't really wanna go up there.' And then other times I'm like, 'All right, I got a joke,' and it's a good laugh.

"It's probably my favorite [part of camp]."

Then, with no "Hard Knocks"-style broadcast to show Johnson's comedic chops, what should Raider Nation know about him?

"Honestly, I feel like, I'm gonna say it - I'm a gamer," Johnson said. "When it comes time to wear the Silver and Black and it's time for game time, I wouldn't call it an alter ego but a switch gets flipped and it's go-time. And, yeah, I'm happy to be here and I'm ready to just show out with my band of brothers and, you know, play some Raider football."