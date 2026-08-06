Mark Davis sees momentum building under Spytek and Kubiak, eyes growth from second‑ and third‑year core

And if you're keeping score at home, that's 15th-year vet Cousins, No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza and fourth-year occasional starter Aidan O'Connell.

So it went Tuesday morning as I joined Davis in his midfield box overseeing practice for a wide-ranging interview to get his take on the Raiders as he goes through his 15th training camp as owner, following the passing of his father, Hall of Famer Al Davis, in 2011, already the team's seventh in Southern Nevada since the 2020 relocation from Oakland.

From Davis' vantage point in his box, it's an All-22 film view of the proceedings.

Literally and figuratively.

Yes, he has his eyes on certain players. No, it's not just height, weight and speed guys.

Yes, a few receivers have stood to him. No, we're not going to single anyone out here.

Still, he did acknowledge he was interested to see growth from the Raiders' second- and third-year players, especially. And if you don't have a roster, that would mean the likes of offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze, Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant, cornerbacks Decamerion Richardson and Darien Porter, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and running back/special teams ace Dylan Laube, receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, Jr. and defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues.

That's not counting ascending stars Brock Bowers, already a first-team All-Pro tight end, and running back Ashton Jeanty.

The kicking competition between free-agent acquisition Matt Gay and undrafted rookie Kansei “The Tokyo Toe” Matsuzawa is another intriguing storyline.

Still, Davis hired football people to make football decisions and he is "excited" about the teaming of second-year general manager John Spytek, who he lauded as "phenomenal," and rookie coach Klint Kubiak, who he said was "the right guy" for the Raiders.

"Football is cyclical and linear," Davis said. "Every year is a new year, but the past 40[-plus] years, we haven't achieved the goals we're after."

Which is winning Super Bowls. Which last happened for the franchise in the 1983 season, the franchise's third title in an eight-year span at the time.

"This is my 15th year in charge and we haven't gotten it right yet," he said, and the Raiders have only been to the playoffs twice since the 2002 Super Bowl season.