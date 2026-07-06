AFC West Roundup: Taking stock of the division before training camp

Top storylines: Patrick Mahomes' recovery from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December has defined the early months of Kansas City's offseason. Though Reid said the team is taking the quarterback's rehab day by day, he noted in his final media availability after minicamp that Mahomes "looks like he's going to be able to do some things during camp," per The Kansas City Star. The Chiefs also made a free agency splash by signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, adding a powerful, explosive running back to support an offense that ranked 25th in total rushing yards last season.