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AFC West Roundup: Taking stock of the division before training camp

Jul 06, 2026 at 11:45 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas has spent the last few months reshaping its squad, but a look around the rest of the AFC West reveals plenty of change across the division.

As teams prepare to report for training camp, take a look at the latest storylines shaping the Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers.

Denver Broncos

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Notable offseason moves: Re-signed LB Alex Singleton and RB J.K. Dobbins; acquired WR Jaylen Waddle via trade; drafted DT Tyler Onyedim

Top storylines: Quarterback Bo Nix's rehab from his season-ending ankle injury in the playoffs has been a central storyline for Denver. Nix reportedly underwent a second ankle surgery for bone spurs in April, but team officials have emphasized his "ahead of schedule" progress. He even participated in a limited fashion in the team's minicamp. When Nix makes a full return, he'll have a new weapon to throw to in Jaylen Waddle, a fast and physical receiver who the Broncos acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins.

All-time series record: Raiders lead series 72-57-2

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Kansas City Chiefs

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Notable offseason moves: Signed S Alohi Gilman, RB Kenneth Walker III and P Matt Araiza; re-signed TE Travis Kelce; traded CB Trent McDuffie; drafted CB Mansoor Delane; acquired QB Justin Fields

Top storylines: Patrick Mahomes' recovery from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December has defined the early months of Kansas City's offseason. Though Reid said the team is taking the quarterback's rehab day by day, he noted in his final media availability after minicamp that Mahomes "looks like he's going to be able to do some things during camp," per The Kansas City Star. The Chiefs also made a free agency splash by signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, adding a powerful, explosive running back to support an offense that ranked 25th in total rushing yards last season.

All-time series record: Chiefs lead series 74-55-2

Los Angeles Chargers

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh

Notable offseason moves: Signed C Tyler Biadasz, TE David Njoku, FB Alec Ingold and RB Keaton Mitchell; re-signed OLB Khalil Mack, LB Denzel Perryman and Trey Pipkins III; released G Mekhi Becton and TE Will Dissly

Top storylines: The Chargers opened the offseason with a major shift in offensive direction by hiring former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator. His schemes are known for pre-snap motion and quick throws, which pundits believe will sharpen QB Justin Herbert's efficiency. The team also signed Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz to anchor the interior of the offensive line. Plagued by injuries, the Chargers O-line went through a variety of combinations last season but by adding Biadasz, Los Angeles aims to establish the upfront stability and veteran leadership needed to keep Herbert upright.

All-time series record: Raiders lead series 68-62-2

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals - Thursday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 18, 2022

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans - Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Houston: December 21, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - Thursday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: August 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 26, 2021

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: November 30, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints - Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in New Orleans: December 29, 2024

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 4, 2026

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Foxborough: September 7, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: October 4, 2020

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 10, 2018

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020
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Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in East Rutherford: December 6, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Santa Clara: August 29, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: August 14, 2021

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 11, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Cleveland: December 20, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 15, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos - Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2025

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans - Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Nashville: September 25, 2022

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Arizona Cardinals - Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Glendale: November 18, 2018

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - TBD

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 19, 2025

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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