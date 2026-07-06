AFC West Roundup: Taking stock of the division before training camp

Las Vegas has spent the last few months reshaping its squad, but a look around the rest of the AFC West reveals plenty of change across the division.
As teams prepare to report for training camp, take a look at the latest storylines shaping the Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers.
Denver Broncos
Head Coach: Sean Payton
Notable offseason moves: Re-signed LB Alex Singleton and RB J.K. Dobbins; acquired WR Jaylen Waddle via trade; drafted DT Tyler Onyedim
Top storylines: Quarterback Bo Nix's rehab from his season-ending ankle injury in the playoffs has been a central storyline for Denver. Nix reportedly underwent a second ankle surgery for bone spurs in April, but team officials have emphasized his "ahead of schedule" progress. He even participated in a limited fashion in the team's minicamp. When Nix makes a full return, he'll have a new weapon to throw to in Jaylen Waddle, a fast and physical receiver who the Broncos acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins.
All-time series record: Raiders lead series 72-57-2
Kansas City Chiefs
Head Coach: Andy Reid
Notable offseason moves: Signed S Alohi Gilman, RB Kenneth Walker III and P Matt Araiza; re-signed TE Travis Kelce; traded CB Trent McDuffie; drafted CB Mansoor Delane; acquired QB Justin Fields
Top storylines: Patrick Mahomes' recovery from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered in December has defined the early months of Kansas City's offseason. Though Reid said the team is taking the quarterback's rehab day by day, he noted in his final media availability after minicamp that Mahomes "looks like he's going to be able to do some things during camp," per The Kansas City Star. The Chiefs also made a free agency splash by signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, adding a powerful, explosive running back to support an offense that ranked 25th in total rushing yards last season.
All-time series record: Chiefs lead series 74-55-2
Los Angeles Chargers
Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh
Notable offseason moves: Signed C Tyler Biadasz, TE David Njoku, FB Alec Ingold and RB Keaton Mitchell; re-signed OLB Khalil Mack, LB Denzel Perryman and Trey Pipkins III; released G Mekhi Becton and TE Will Dissly
Top storylines: The Chargers opened the offseason with a major shift in offensive direction by hiring former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator. His schemes are known for pre-snap motion and quick throws, which pundits believe will sharpen QB Justin Herbert's efficiency. The team also signed Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz to anchor the interior of the offensive line. Plagued by injuries, the Chargers O-line went through a variety of combinations last season but by adding Biadasz, Los Angeles aims to establish the upfront stability and veteran leadership needed to keep Herbert upright.
All-time series record: Raiders lead series 68-62-2
Take a look at when and where the Silver and Black will face their opponents for this upcoming season.