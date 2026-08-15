Raiders sign DT Folorunso Fatukasi

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DT Folorunso Fatukasi, the club announced Saturday.

Fatukasi, a ninth-year NFL veteran, joins the Silver and Black after spending the last two seasons (2024-25) with the Houston Texans. After initially entering the league as a sixth-round pick (180th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Fatukasi played four seasons with the Jets (2018-2021), two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2022-23) and two seasons with the Texans (2024-25).

Over his eight years in the NFL, the 6-4, 318-pound defensive tackle has played in 90 games (64 starts) and owns 195 total tackles, 7.0 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

A Far Rockaway, N.Y., native, Fatukasi played four seasons at Connecticut (2014-17), where he played in 48 games, totaling 170 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles and a blocked kick earning an All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention (2015), NEFWA Gold Helmet Award (2017) and an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game (2017).