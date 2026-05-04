'Best friends' and college teammates Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson hoping to recreate magic on the Raiders

Stukes and Johnson worked their own magic in the Wildcats secondary for five seasons as college teammates. The safety duo combined for 25 tackles for loss, 39 pass deflections and 12 interceptions in that span.

Stukes arrived to Arizona as a walk-on one year before Johnson, with the former immediately taking latter under his wing. They consider each other "best friends," and were frequently spotted next to each other on the field in rookie minicamp last weekend.

"I guess you can call him an old head leader until I filled that role with him," Johnson joked. "I would say for him personally, he does everything right. He's always on time. He has this process and he's going to take care of his business. You know, old head, once you're in the game for so long, you have your process and you know what to expect day in and day out."

How did the 24-year-old Stukes handle being called "an old head" by his best friend?