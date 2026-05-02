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'We're always trying to rally together': Raiders rookies embrace the grind in first minicamp

May 02, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

On Day 2 of rookie minicamp, the Nevada heat did nothing to slow the Raiders' newcomers, who attacked practice with the urgency of players determined to earn their place.

A mix of draft picks, UDFAs and tryout players brought a blend of nerves, excitement and camaraderie to their first taste of the NFL.

"In rookie camp, everybody is trying to show out. It's essentially a tryout for all the rookies including me," Fernando Mendoza said post-practice. "Camp invites, UDFAs, any draft picks ... we're always trying to rally together. Keep each other up whether it's a bad play, good play, have a neutral mindset."

While everyone understands how much is at stake, this moment is still filled with excitement and these young players are making the most of it.

"It's always fist bumps, shaking hands and just being excited around the guys," third-round pick Keyron Crawford said. "It's the energy that matters just because everybody is going to feel 10 times better going out on the field."

"There's time when we're just sitting around in the hot tub, cold tub just messing around, just talking about other things," Trey Zuhn III said of the atmosphere. "But when it's work time, it's work time and everybody knows that."

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The camaraderie being built at the facility has clearly carried over outside of the building. Both Mendoza and Zuhn mentioned that offensive players have found spots in the team hotel to continue walking through the playbook.

While it assists in building chemistry among the rookie class, it should also pay dividends going into OTAs with the veteran players.

"Yesterday I was like, 'Wow, I have a lot to work on,'" said Mendoza, who is coming off a perfect season and Heisman Trophy win at Indiana.

"The NFL players, everybody here in rookie camp, these are all really, really good players. So I need to elevate my level of play to then when we go to OTAs next week and then training camp. So it's good to start back in the bottom of the totem pole. I have a lot to learn ... but with great coaches and great players around me, I'm excited to do it."

Photos: 2026 Rookie Minicamp | Day 2

View the best photos from the second day of rookie minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) and safety Tanner Wall (41) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Chase Roberts (86) and safety Tanner Wall (41) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wellness coordinator Alex Guerrero and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wellness coordinator Alex Guerrero and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and defensive end Cian Slone (48) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Keyron Crawford (42) and defensive end Cian Slone (48) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66), quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and quarterback Jacob Clark (16) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Laki Tasi (79) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Lauter (45) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Lauter (45) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Justin Pickett (77) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (36) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cory Rucker (32) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Chris Thomas (59) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (53) at day two of 2026 Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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