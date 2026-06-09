Raiderettes announce ambassador program in Australia

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Raiderettes, known as "Football's Fabulous Females," are bringing their world-renowned presence to Australia with the launch of the Raiderettes Ambassador Program. The Las Vegas Raiders are the first team in the National Football League to establish an ambassador program abroad.

"Bringing the Raiders to Australia is groundbreaking," said Robyn, Director of the Raiderettes Ambassadors in Australia. "With so many Raiders fans around the globe, this is a unique opportunity for our Australian supporters to get closer to the brand and experience their first direct connection with us."

The Raiderettes Ambassador Program aims to expand the Raiders' footprint throughout Australia by connecting fans with the organization through interactive experiences. As part of this initiative, the successful Junior Raiderettes program will also debut in Australia, offering young dancers the chance to engage with the global Raiderettes culture and identity.

"Being a part of the Raiderettes gives kids back home in Australia something to look forward to," said Ellie, an Australian Raiderettes Ambassador. "It is about embodying the brand, showcasing its excellence, and allowing people to truly feel a part of Raider Nation."

In 2025, the Raiders were awarded international marketing rights to Australia as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program (GMP). This initiative allows NFL clubs to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S. through fan engagement, events, commercial partnerships, and the development of NFL Flag football.

"Aussies are one of a kind, and we are a very loving people," Ellie added. "Bringing this program to Australia is a chance to show Americans what we do. We want to show that we have the same passion and talent, and we are excited to share that energy with the rest of Raider Nation."