Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

Last week, the Raiderettes were proud to team up with Las Vegas Metro Police Department and Emerald Dream Foundation to host a girls empowerment event. The event featured a panel discussion with motivational speakers, a catered lunch, thoughtful gifts, and a generous shoe donation thanks to one of the Raiders partners, WSS. In addition, the Raiderettes offered their expertise in hair and makeup makeovers for the participants.

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. The panel included Kortney Olson, Y'Londa Dickerson, Iris Kyle, Roxanne Burke and Raiderette Danielle. During the discussion, the panelists shared personal experiences and discussed topics such as finding success in their careers and overcoming the challenges they've faced.

"This empowerment event has been in the works for quite some time and is such a powerful time for all the young ladies involved," said retired LVPMD captain, Roxanne Burke. "The interaction with the female mentors allowed the young ladies to open up and see their internal beauty and strength."

Given the opportunity to support and inspire the youth, the Emerald Dream Foundations and LVPMD's mission was to provide assistance and educate women and children in need.

"I wish to express that without the invaluable collaborations with the Raiderettes and the Emerald Dream Foundation, the realization of this sisterhood empowerment event would not have been possible," said LVPMD officer Cindy Roberts of community engagement. "It is truly remarkable when we can engage in meaningful partnerships with individuals who share a deep commitment to our community."