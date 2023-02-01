Las Vegas native to represent Raiderettes in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 31, 2023 at 04:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

CamrynProBowl_thumb_013123

Camryn Almeido saw the opportunity, in the midst of a global pandemic, to return home and dance for a newly relocated NFL team.

Born and raised in Henderson, Nevada, where the Raiders Headquarters is located, Almeido began dancing at 5 years old at local dance studios. She graduated from Coronado High School where she was a varsity cheerleader and is now soon to be inaugurated in the high school's inaugural athletics Hall of Fame.

After dancing for four years at Texas Christian University, she returned to Southern Nevada, shortly discovering that famed Raiderettes were holding virtual tryouts for the team entering their inaugural season in the city of Las Vegas.

"I remember seeing the audition video come out on the Raiderettes Instagram and it was in front of the Las Vegas sign. It just hit home for me," said Almeido. "That's what I want to do, that's what I want to represent – this city I'm super passionate about and give back to this community."

Now in her third season as a Raiderette, Almeido was voted team captain for the 2022 season, and was also voted among her teammates as the Raiderette of the Year. With the honor of receiving the award, she'll also represent the unit as a cheerleader in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will mean even more being able to do it in her hometown.

The 2022 Raiderette of the Year honor was formally announced during the Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots, which also happened to be Almeido's birthday.

"I think it was the biggest honor that I was selected by my teammates," she said. "These are a group of women that I really love and respect. They're super inspirational in and outside of practice. The fact that they choose me, respect me and trust me enough to represent this entire team and organization at the Pro Bowl is the biggest honor.

"It's a huge stage, it's in Las Vegas in our home stadium. The fact that they thought I would be a great representative absolutely meant the world to me."

Raiderettes director Tiphanie McNiff has watched Almeido improve every year since making the team and come into her own as the captain. McNiff believes no one is more deserving than the Nevada native to take the Pro Bowl stage this upcoming week.

"Camryn exemplifies everything it means to be a Raiderette," said McNiff. "She is a role model in her community and leads her teammates with grace and passion. Camryn is poised, compassionate, talented and inspiring. Her teammates describe her as a mentor and someone they can go to when they need someone to lean on. Her passion for the organization is unparalleled, and we are all so proud to have her representing us and her home city."

When asked what excites Almeido the most about having a front row seat to the Pro Bowl Games, she said it's seeing how the five Raiders Pro Bowlers will fare in the skills challenges along with seeing Dallas Cowboys kick returner Turpin – who she attended TCU with.

It will certainly be a surreal experience for the young dancer to be a part of this event and for all of her family and friends to see her perform "in the city where I fell in love with dancing in the first place."

Top Shots: The best Raiderettes photos from 2022

Take a look back at the best Raiderettes photos from the 2022 season.

Raiderette Tatiana is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 160

Raiderette Tatiana is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 160

Raiderette Audrey performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Danielle during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 160

Raiderette Danielle during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Shayla on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 160

Raiderette Shayla on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica D. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 160

Raiderette Monica D. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica G. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 160

Raiderette Monica G. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lisa performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 160

Raiderette Lisa performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes line 1 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 160

The Raiderettes line 1 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 160

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cierra on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 160

Raiderette Cierra on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kristina on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 160

Raiderette Kristina on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jennifer on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 160

Raiderette Jennifer on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor performs during halftime at the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 160

Raiderette Taylor performs during halftime at the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tatiana performs during halftime at the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 160

Raiderette Tatiana performs during halftime at the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet performs during halftime at the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 160

Raiderette Monet performs during halftime at the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 160

Raiderette Kylee performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 160

Raiderette Kylie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 160

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 160

Raiderette Taylor performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 160

Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 160

Raiderette Taylor walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Alan D. Sabido-Mendoza/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 160

Raiderette Claudia walks through the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Alan D. Sabido-Mendoza/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jekailah performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 160

Raiderette Jekailah performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 160

Raiderette Camryn performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 160

Raiderette Kennedy performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 160

The Raiderettes performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 160

Raiderette Vicky during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Megan during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 160

Raiderette Megan during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Danielle during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 160

Raiderette Danielle during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Megan during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 160

Raiderette Megan during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 160

Raiderette Kennedy performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Chloe on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 160

Raiderette Chloe on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cierra performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 160

Raiderette Cierra performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica G. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 160

Raiderette Monica G. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 160

Raiderette Audrey performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jekailah performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 160

Raiderette Jekailah performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lisa performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 160

Raiderette Lisa performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 160

Raiderette Lexie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 160

Raiderette Kylee performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 160

Raiderette Maddie performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 160

Raiderette Kennedy in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn and Maddie with singer, songwriter and author Rachel Platten before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 160

Raiderette Camryn and Maddie with singer, songwriter and author Rachel Platten before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 160

Raiderette Lilah is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Megan, Lisa and Lexie in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 160

Raiderettes Megan, Lisa and Lexie in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 160

The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 160

Raiderette Monet performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica D. performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 160

Raiderette Monica D. performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 160

Raiderette Kennedy during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 160

The Raiderettes during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 160

Raiderette Lilah performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kennedy performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 160

Raiderette Kennedy performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meghan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 160

Raiderette Meghan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Simone on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 160

Raiderette Simone on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica G. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 160

Raiderette Monica G. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes line 3 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 160

The Raiderettes line 3 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 160

Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 160

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 160

Raiderette Audrey performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 160

Raiderette Claudia performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Alexis performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 160

Raiderette Alexis performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs at the Modelo Tailgate Zone before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 160

Raiderette Camryn performs at the Modelo Tailgate Zone before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 160

Raiderette Taylor is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 160

Raiderette Maddie performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 160

Raiderette Vicky performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 160

Raiderette Taylor performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 160

The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Bree during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 160

Raiderette Bree during player introductions before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Katsura on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 160

Raiderette Katsura on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 160

Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jennifer on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 160

Raiderette Jennifer on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 160

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 160

Raiderette Camryn performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 160

Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Lisa and Audrey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 160

Raiderettes Lisa and Audrey on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Chloe on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 160

Raiderette Chloe on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 160

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 160

Raiderette Lilah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jekailah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 160

Raiderette Jekailah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 160

Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 160

Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddie is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 160

Raiderette Maddie is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Vicky, Danielle, Shayla, Monet, Makenna P., Cierra and Jekailah in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 160

Raiderettes Vicky, Danielle, Shayla, Monet, Makenna P., Cierra and Jekailah in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cierra and Junior Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 160

Raiderette Cierra and Junior Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee and Junior Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 160

Raiderette Kylee and Junior Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor and Junior Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 160

Raiderette Taylor and Junior Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 160

Raiderette Lexie on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 160

Raiderette Lilah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 160

Raiderette Monet on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 160

Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Megan performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 160

Raiderette Megan performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia walks onto the field for a performance during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 160

Raiderette Claudia walks onto the field for a performance during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Simone performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 160

Raiderette Simone performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 160

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 160

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Taylor, Vicky and Jennfier perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 160

Raiderettes Taylor, Vicky and Jennfier perform on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jennifer performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 160

Raiderette Jennifer performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 160

Raiderette Kylie performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Makenna Z., Kennedy and Shayla performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 160

Raiderettes Makenna Z., Kennedy and Shayla performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 160

Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Bree on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 160

Raiderette Bree on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cierra is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 160

Raiderette Cierra is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelly performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 160

Raiderette Kelly performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kristina performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 160

Raiderette Kristina performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jekailah performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 160

Raiderette Jekailah performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 160

Raiderette Makenna Z. performs on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 160

The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 160

Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 160

Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the field during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 160

Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica D. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 160

Raiderette Monica D. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor performs with Rapper T-Pain at halftime during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 160

Raiderette Taylor performs with Rapper T-Pain at halftime during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky performs with Rapper T-Pain at halftime during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 160

Raiderette Vicky performs with Rapper T-Pain at halftime during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Jekailah, Kristina and Camryn perform with Rapper T-Pain at halftime during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 160

Raiderettes Jekailah, Kristina and Camryn perform with Rapper T-Pain at halftime during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn is named Raiderette of the Year during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 160

Raiderette Camryn is named Raiderette of the Year during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie is named Rookie of the Year during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 160

Raiderette Lexie is named Rookie of the Year during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jekailah is named Dancer of the Year during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 160

Raiderette Jekailah is named Dancer of the Year during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tatiana on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 160

Raiderette Tatiana on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 160

Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meghan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 160

Raiderette Meghan on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 160

The Raiderettes in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Gross/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Melody is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 160

Raiderette Melody is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Katsura performs on the field before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 160

Raiderette Katsura performs on the field before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 160

The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 160

The Raiderettes during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the field before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 160

Raiderette Vicky on the field before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 160

Raiderette Kylee on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Bree on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 160

Raiderette Bree on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 160

Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 160

Raiderette Camryn on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Cierra on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 160

Raiderette Cierra on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Chloe performs on the field during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 160

Raiderette Chloe performs on the field during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky performs on the field during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 160

Raiderette Vicky performs on the field during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky performs with rappers Ice Cube and Too $hort at halftime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 160

Raiderette Vicky performs with rappers Ice Cube and Too $hort at halftime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Bree, Taylor and Vicky perform with rappers Ice Cube and Too $hort at halftime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 160

Raiderettes Bree, Taylor and Vicky perform with rappers Ice Cube and Too $hort at halftime during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsa Christensen/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes line 2 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 160

The Raiderettes line 2 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 160

Raiderette Makenna P. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 160

Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 160

Raiderette Claudia on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Madison E. on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 160

Raiderette Madison E. on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Shayla on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 160

Raiderette Shayla on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
141 / 160

Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines before the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Bree is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
142 / 160

Raiderette Bree is named Raiderette of the Game in the locker room before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meghan performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
143 / 160

Raiderette Meghan performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Bree performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
144 / 160

Raiderette Bree performs on the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
145 / 160

The Raiderettes perform on the field before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
146 / 160

Raiderette Vicky on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
147 / 160

Raiderette Makenna P. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Simone performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
148 / 160

Raiderette Simone performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
149 / 160

Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lilah performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
150 / 160

Raiderette Lilah performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
151 / 160

Raiderette Makenna Z. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tatiana on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
152 / 160

Raiderette Tatiana on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jekailah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
153 / 160

Raiderette Jekailah on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelly performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
154 / 160

Raiderette Kelly performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
155 / 160

Raiderette Kylee performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes line 4 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
156 / 160

The Raiderettes line 4 performs on the field during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica G. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
157 / 160

Raiderette Monica G. performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
158 / 160

Raiderette Camryn performs on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
159 / 160

Raiderette Kelly on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Monica D. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
160 / 160

Raiderette Monica D. on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Shannon Valor/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiderettes continue giving back to the community

Raiderettes Danielle, Kennedy, Kristina and Kylee were joined by Raiders Alumnus and Utah native Barry Sims in recently visiting a children's hospital and lifting spirits of its young patients.

news

Public invited to attend Raiderettes Studio Grand Opening

The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility, as well as performances by this year's edition of the Raiderettes.

news

From humble beginnings to Allegiant Stadium: 6 decades of Raiderettes set to reunite for one epic halftime performance

Over 500 Raiderettes past and present will perform this Sunday to commemorate the group's 60th anniversary.

news

Deadline extended to register for 2022 in-person Raiderettes auditions

Auditions will be held in-person on Saturday, April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.

news

2017 Raiderette Audition Finalists

The list of 2017 Raiderette Audition finalists.

news

Meet the 2016 Oakland Raiderettes - Football's Fabulous Females

The 2016 Raiderette squad was selected after a two-day audition process at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility that spanned the better part of a week.

news

2016 Raiderettes Hold Final Audtions

The Raiderettes held their final auditions for the 2016 season Saturday at the Oakland Raiders' Alameda, Calif.-facility.

news

2016 Raiderette Auditions Underway

The Raiderettes held preliminary auditions for the 2016 season Sunday morning at the Oakland Raiders' Alameda, Calif.-facility.

news

Raiderette Spotlight: Best of 2015 Video and More Gameday Tips

Check out the best of the 2015 Raiderettes video and learn more about how to get the Raiderette look featuring MAC cosmetics specialist Victor Cembellin.

news

Raiderette Spotlight: Best of 2015 Photos and More Gameday Tips

Check out the best of the 2015 Raiderettes in photos and learn more about how to get the Raiderette look featuring MAC cosmetics specialist Victor Cembellin.

news

Raiderette Spotlight: Going to the Pro Bowl and Gameday Tips

We take you behind-the-scenes with Raiderette of the Year Brandi and learn how to get the Raiderette look featuring MAC cosmetics specialist Victor Cembellin.

Advertising