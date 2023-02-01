Las Vegas native to represent Raiderettes in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The 2022 Raiderette of the Year honor was formally announced during the Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots, which also happened to be Almeido's birthday.

"I think it was the biggest honor that I was selected by my teammates," she said. "These are a group of women that I really love and respect. They're super inspirational in and outside of practice. The fact that they choose me, respect me and trust me enough to represent this entire team and organization at the Pro Bowl is the biggest honor.

"It's a huge stage, it's in Las Vegas in our home stadium. The fact that they thought I would be a great representative absolutely meant the world to me."

Raiderettes director Tiphanie McNiff has watched Almeido improve every year since making the team and come into her own as the captain. McNiff believes no one is more deserving than the Nevada native to take the Pro Bowl stage this upcoming week.

"Camryn exemplifies everything it means to be a Raiderette," said McNiff. "She is a role model in her community and leads her teammates with grace and passion. Camryn is poised, compassionate, talented and inspiring. Her teammates describe her as a mentor and someone they can go to when they need someone to lean on. Her passion for the organization is unparalleled, and we are all so proud to have her representing us and her home city."

When asked what excites Almeido the most about having a front row seat to the Pro Bowl Games, she said it's seeing how the five Raiders Pro Bowlers will fare in the skills challenges along with seeing Dallas Cowboys kick returner Turpin – who she attended TCU with.