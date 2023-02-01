Las Vegas native to represent Raiderettes in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Camryn Almeido saw the opportunity, in the midst of a global pandemic, to return home and dance for a newly relocated NFL team.
Born and raised in Henderson, Nevada, where the Raiders Headquarters is located, Almeido began dancing at 5 years old at local dance studios. She graduated from Coronado High School where she was a varsity cheerleader and is now soon to be inaugurated in the high school's inaugural athletics Hall of Fame.
After dancing for four years at Texas Christian University, she returned to Southern Nevada, shortly discovering that famed Raiderettes were holding virtual tryouts for the team entering their inaugural season in the city of Las Vegas.
"I remember seeing the audition video come out on the Raiderettes Instagram and it was in front of the Las Vegas sign. It just hit home for me," said Almeido. "That's what I want to do, that's what I want to represent – this city I'm super passionate about and give back to this community."
Now in her third season as a Raiderette, Almeido was voted team captain for the 2022 season, and was also voted among her teammates as the Raiderette of the Year. With the honor of receiving the award, she'll also represent the unit as a cheerleader in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, which will mean even more being able to do it in her hometown.
The 2022 Raiderette of the Year honor was formally announced during the Week 15 home game against the New England Patriots, which also happened to be Almeido's birthday.
"I think it was the biggest honor that I was selected by my teammates," she said. "These are a group of women that I really love and respect. They're super inspirational in and outside of practice. The fact that they choose me, respect me and trust me enough to represent this entire team and organization at the Pro Bowl is the biggest honor.
"It's a huge stage, it's in Las Vegas in our home stadium. The fact that they thought I would be a great representative absolutely meant the world to me."
Raiderettes director Tiphanie McNiff has watched Almeido improve every year since making the team and come into her own as the captain. McNiff believes no one is more deserving than the Nevada native to take the Pro Bowl stage this upcoming week.
"Camryn exemplifies everything it means to be a Raiderette," said McNiff. "She is a role model in her community and leads her teammates with grace and passion. Camryn is poised, compassionate, talented and inspiring. Her teammates describe her as a mentor and someone they can go to when they need someone to lean on. Her passion for the organization is unparalleled, and we are all so proud to have her representing us and her home city."
When asked what excites Almeido the most about having a front row seat to the Pro Bowl Games, she said it's seeing how the five Raiders Pro Bowlers will fare in the skills challenges along with seeing Dallas Cowboys kick returner Turpin – who she attended TCU with.
It will certainly be a surreal experience for the young dancer to be a part of this event and for all of her family and friends to see her perform "in the city where I fell in love with dancing in the first place."
