Raiderettes add sparkle to the holiday season

Dec 12, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Raiderette Tatiana during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

HENDERSON, Nev. –The Raiderettes participated in several events to celebrate the holiday season.

For a second straight year, "Football's Fabulous Females" were involved with the Henderson Winterfest Annual Parade. Raiderettes Audrey, Madison, Claudia, Annalise, Jordie, Pip, Tatiana, Megan, Danielle, and Kylee along with Raiders Alumnus Roy Hart added a touch a sparkle with their themed float, representing Raiderettes 'The Studio.'

Earlier this month, members of the Raiderettes spread holiday joy, entertaining an audience along with the award-winning David Perrico Pop Symphonic Orchestra at "The Christmas Show" at the Smith Center in Las Vegas. Raiderettes Maddie, Camryn, Makenna, Lilah, Ashley, Cierra, and Devyn joined with the Pop Symphonic Orchestra to perform five holiday songs.

"The addition of the Raiderettes the past two years has been an incredible exciting highlight," said Perrico, who also leads the Las Vegas Raiders' House Band on gamedays at Allegiant Stadium. "Looking forward to more upcoming shows!"

Photos: Raiderettes attend annual Winterfest Parade

The Raiderettes, members of The Studio and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart took part in the 2023 Winterfest Parade on Water Street in celebration of the holidays.

The Raiderettes and members of The Studio pose for a photo before the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylee during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Audrey during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jordie during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tatiana during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of The Studio during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Danielle during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Madison during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Lexie during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of The Studio during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Megan during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jordie during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of The Studio during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Claudia during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes, members of The Studio and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiderettes, members of The Studio and Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Roy Hart during the Winterfest Parade on Water Street.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
