Raiderettes add sparkle to the holiday season

HENDERSON, Nev. –The Raiderettes participated in several events to celebrate the holiday season.
For a second straight year, "Football's Fabulous Females" were involved with the Henderson Winterfest Annual Parade. Raiderettes Audrey, Madison, Claudia, Annalise, Jordie, Pip, Tatiana, Megan, Danielle, and Kylee along with Raiders Alumnus Roy Hart added a touch a sparkle with their themed float, representing Raiderettes 'The Studio.'
Earlier this month, members of the Raiderettes spread holiday joy, entertaining an audience along with the award-winning David Perrico Pop Symphonic Orchestra at "The Christmas Show" at the Smith Center in Las Vegas. Raiderettes Maddie, Camryn, Makenna, Lilah, Ashley, Cierra, and Devyn joined with the Pop Symphonic Orchestra to perform five holiday songs.
"The addition of the Raiderettes the past two years has been an incredible exciting highlight," said Perrico, who also leads the Las Vegas Raiders' House Band on gamedays at Allegiant Stadium. "Looking forward to more upcoming shows!"
