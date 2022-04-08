Deadline extended to register for 2022 in-person Raiderettes auditions

HENDERSON, Nev. – The deadline has been extended to Thursday, April 14 by Noon PDT, to register for the 2022 Raiderettes Auditions. Please go to https://lv.raiders.com/raiderettes-auditions/ to register and participate in Auditions which will be held in-person on Saturday, April 16 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Raiders Headquarters.

All semi-finalists will be announced the same day. Finals will be a weeklong process starting Tuesday, April 19 and will conclude on Saturday, April 23. Auditions include an evaluation of dance ability, public speaking and overall presentation. Be prepared to share your enthusiasm and display your personality.