Public invited to attend Raiderettes Studio Grand Opening

The Raiderettes Studio, which serves as the base for squad practices, meetings, and staff offices, will officially open its doors to the public next week as the community is invited to attend the grand opening event on September 6, from 1-6 p.m.

The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility located at 1371 Raiders Way in Henderson's Matter Park, as well as performances by this year's edition of the Raiderettes. In addition, free dance classes are being offered September7 and 8 for children between the ages of 5-17. The grand opening event shall be subject to all Raiders procedures and policies. Space may be limited, and enrollment paperwork must be completed prior to participating in classes.

A variety of dance, performance and fitness classes for children and adults—including Jazz, Pom, Hip Hop, Yoga, Junior Raiderettes, Leaps and Turns, Latin Fit, Ballet Fit, Raiderettes Fit, Pro Style, College and High School prep—taught by Raiderette choreographers and squad members will be offered beginning September 12 and conducted inside The Studio, the décor of which celebrates the rich history of the Raiderettes. Drop in's and packages are available, with classes set to take place Monday-Friday between 7 am – 9 pm. For information on the classes, please visit www.raiderettesthestudio.com.

This summer, the Studio welcomed members of the community who participated in Junior Raiderettes Camps that took place inside the new, state-of-the-art facility. Dance and performance routines were taught by Raiderettes choreographers and squad members and were structured to foster team building and establish friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

The Raiderettes Studio is the latest in an impressive list of properties being occupied by the Silver and Black in Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Raiders received the keys to Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in 2020 and now the Raiderettes have a place to call their own.

The Raiderettes—the renowned public relations and entertainment team of the Silver and Black—are in their seventh decade and, over the course of their history, have evolved from a team of high school majorettes to a top-flight professional cheerleading unit. Since their formation in 1962, the Raiderettes have graced the sidelines during Raiders home games and continue to be heavily involved in community outreach and maintain a presence at civic and corporate activities. The Raiderettes have performed near and far, including at Raiders International Series games, during overseas troop visits, on goodwill tours and Pro Bowls.