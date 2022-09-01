Public invited to attend Raiderettes Studio Grand Opening

Sep 01, 2022 at 11:26 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
RaiderettesStudio_thumb_090122

The Raiderettes Studio, which serves as the base for squad practices, meetings, and staff offices, will officially open its doors to the public next week as the community is invited to attend the grand opening event on September 6, from 1-6 p.m.

The free family friendly event will include tours of the 20,000 square foot facility located at 1371 Raiders Way in Henderson's Matter Park, as well as performances by this year's edition of the Raiderettes. In addition, free dance classes are being offered September7 and 8 for children between the ages of 5-17. The grand opening event shall be subject to all Raiders procedures and policies. Space may be limited, and enrollment paperwork must be completed prior to participating in classes.

A variety of dance, performance and fitness classes for children and adults—including Jazz, Pom, Hip Hop, Yoga, Junior Raiderettes, Leaps and Turns, Latin Fit, Ballet Fit, Raiderettes Fit, Pro Style, College and High School prep—taught by Raiderette choreographers and squad members will be offered beginning September 12 and conducted inside The Studio, the décor of which celebrates the rich history of the Raiderettes.  Drop in's and packages are available, with classes set to take place Monday-Friday between 7 am – 9 pm. For information on the classes, please visit www.raiderettesthestudio.com.

This summer, the Studio welcomed members of the community who participated in Junior Raiderettes Camps that took place inside the new, state-of-the-art facility. Dance and performance routines were taught by Raiderettes choreographers and squad members and were structured to foster team building and establish friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

The Raiderettes Studio is the latest in an impressive list of properties being occupied by the Silver and Black in Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Raiders received the keys to Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in 2020 and now the Raiderettes have a place to call their own.

The Raiderettes—the renowned public relations and entertainment team of the Silver and Black—are in their seventh decade and, over the course of their history, have evolved from a team of high school majorettes to a top-flight professional cheerleading unit. Since their formation in 1962, the Raiderettes have graced the sidelines during Raiders home games and continue to be heavily involved in community outreach and maintain a presence at civic and corporate activities. The Raiderettes have performed near and far, including at Raiders International Series games, during overseas troop visits, on goodwill tours and Pro Bowls.

Raiderettes from every decade since the 1960s recently gathered in Las Vegas to herald their seven decades of entertaining Raider Nation and cheering on the Silver and Black. Over 500 Raiderettes Alumni assembled for the weekend celebration that included a return to the field to perform a routine at halftime of the Raiders' 2022 home preseason opener against Minnesota at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce practice squad additions

The team signed 14 players to the practice squad on Wednesday.

news

Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season

The transactions bring the team to the NFL-mandated limit on the active roster.

news

Raiders place three on Reserve/Injured list

Additionally, the team waived TE Nick Bowers and WR Justin Hall.

news

'Original Las Vegas Raider' David Humm honored at Allegiant Stadium

"Hummer," as he was affectionally called, served two stints as a player for the Raiders, and another as an integral member of the Silver and Black's radio broadcast team.

news

Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated limit on their active roster.

news

Raiders acquire conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Vikings

Additionally, the team signed LB Tae Davis.

news

Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins

In a corresponding move, the team has released LB Kenny Young.

news

Raiders make moves to bring roster to 85-player limit

The team released/waived five players on Tuesday.

news

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton, Las Vegas Academy Singers to perform National Anthem on Sunday

No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with the city of Las Vegas and the Entertainment Capital of the World than Mr. Las Vegas himself.

news

Raiders sign CB Nate Brooks

Additionally, the Raiders have placed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc on the Reserve/Injured list.

news

Raiders sign WR Chris Lacy

Additionally, the team has released WR Jordan Veasy.

Advertising