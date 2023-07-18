The Silver and Black rock out with The David Perrico Pop Symphonic at The Smith Center

The David Perrico Pop Symphonic rocked out The Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas last Friday night, with some assistance from the Silver and Black.

Perrico, composer and showman for the 70 member group, serves as the leader of the Raiders House Band on gamedays – renewing the tradition of live musical stylings at Raiders games that dates back to the 1960s when Del Courtney formed the first Raiders band.

He has now branched out to create a rock-orchestra, The Pop Symphonic, which debuted in Reynolds Hall at Smith Center to a full crowd. During the performance, 34 Raiderettes made an appearance on stage for an Beethoven-esque rendition of "You Shook Me All Night Long" by AC/DC.

The orchestra was also fueled by a performance from three-time Super Bowl champion and Raiders legend Henry Lawrence, who sang "Stand By Me" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." The combination of Lawrence and the iconic Raiderettes dancing across the stage and into the aisles certainly captivated the audience.